Waker – “Many Days Ahead”: Local Artist of the Week

Nashville-based band Waker’s debut record, Fresh Out, dropped in early May of 2021, but the LP’s roots actually stretch back quite a bit further. “We just started writing songs around 2017 and that kind of morphed into making this album,” explains frontman Chase Bader. The six-piece band made “basically a whole record,” he recalls, before scrapping most of it. Bader notes that, as they were finishing up the album, they wrote some newer material that they felt was superior, including Fresh Out standout “Already on the Ground.” “We had written that song but it wasn’t gonna be on the record, and we were like, ‘This song is better than most of the stuff on there, what do we do?’” Bader says. “We decided to pivot and just completely start fresh with Lincoln, and it turned out to be the best thing that we could’ve done.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO