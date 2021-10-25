CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waker – “Many Days Ahead”: Local Artist of the Week

By Miranda Renzi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaker is Lightning 100’s Local Artist of the Week! The genre-blending group released their single “Many Days Ahead” in late January 2021. The single was released in anticipation of Waker’s debut album Fresh Out, which dropped back in May. The group has since been busy performing and touring thanks to the...

Waker: A Full Picture of a Band

Nashville-based band Waker’s debut record, Fresh Out, dropped in early May of 2021, but the LP’s roots actually stretch back quite a bit further. “We just started writing songs around 2017 and that kind of morphed into making this album,” explains frontman Chase Bader. The six-piece band made “basically a whole record,” he recalls, before scrapping most of it. Bader notes that, as they were finishing up the album, they wrote some newer material that they felt was superior, including Fresh Out standout “Already on the Ground.” “We had written that song but it wasn’t gonna be on the record, and we were like, ‘This song is better than most of the stuff on there, what do we do?’” Bader says. “We decided to pivot and just completely start fresh with Lincoln, and it turned out to be the best thing that we could’ve done.”
ELEL – UFO. All Them Witches – Charles William (Live) Waker -Many Days Ahead (Local Artist of the Week)
The endlessly talented Amanda Shires is Lightning 100’s Local Artist of the Week! The Texas born musician and songwriter is a featured artist on a new John Prine tribute album. Shires’ contribution to the project was her cover of Prine’s song “Saddle in the Rain.” The new tribute album, Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Volume 2, was released on October 8th.
“Plush," Plush (Pavement Entertainment)I no longer fear for the future of rock 'n' roll: It is in the capable hands of the four young ladies of Plush, perhaps the heaviest all-female rock group ever to put pick to string, and whose debut album could be the best album of 2021.Imagine Pink singing for Metallica and that just scratches the surface of the Plush sound.You probably don't know the name lead singer Moriah Formica yet — but you will, and soon. It will be in the same sentence with some of the greatest female vocalists — make that vocalists, period...
This fall, HomeGrown, a new exhibition opening on October 22, will feature 30 of the most notable Hawaiʻi-based artists at Gallery ʻIolani at Windward Community College. Some of the exhibit’s artists are part of a global network of mural and installation artists and recently participated in the Pow!Wow! Hawaiʻi festival in Kakaʻako.
