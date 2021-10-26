Hawks' John Collins: Records 22 points Monday

There was a point last year when the Hawks got serious. It was around the time they kicked the Knicks around like so much curbside garbage. It had definitely arrived some five games into their series against the Sixers, when it became apparent that Philly weren’t going to rise to the moment that Trae Young was clutching in his teeth. The directive spilled forth from editorial and production meetings: shoot, we need Hawks stuff. Plenty of unspoiled water in that well. Trae was an evolving yet established character—the Luka trade, the unfair-to-everybody Steph Curry comparisons, the 35-point performances in double-digit losses—but everybody else was obscure, to a national audience. The Hawks were on one TNT broadcast all season.

