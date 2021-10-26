CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' John Collins: Records 22 points Monday

Collins recorded 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals...

Video: John Collins puts Kelly Olynyk on a dunking poster in Hawks vs Pistons

Throughout the Hawks vs Pistons showdown, it was the home team who were able to constantly able to score points in order to ensure that they do not leave the game hanging till the end, infront of their home fans. What even better? Marquee player John Collins embarrassed Detriot Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk with an epic poster right at the end, to stamp his authority in the game.
John Collins ready to embrace "certain pressures, expectations"

As the Atlanta Hawks prepare for the start of their season on Thursday when they host the Dallas Mavericks, Hawks forward John Collins recently spoke with the Dukes and Bell Show about how the success of the 2020-201 season has placed some expectations by fans on the team and how he and the rest of the Hawks are embracing the challenge. “I feel like it’s part of our natural growth and development, showing you can do more,” Collins told Dukes and Bell.
Twelve Characters: John Collins

There was a point last year when the Hawks got serious. It was around the time they kicked the Knicks around like so much curbside garbage. It had definitely arrived some five games into their series against the Sixers, when it became apparent that Philly weren’t going to rise to the moment that Trae Young was clutching in his teeth. The directive spilled forth from editorial and production meetings: shoot, we need Hawks stuff. Plenty of unspoiled water in that well. Trae was an evolving yet established character—the Luka trade, the unfair-to-everybody Steph Curry comparisons, the 35-point performances in double-digit losses—but everybody else was obscure, to a national audience. The Hawks were on one TNT broadcast all season.
Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 22 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Detroit Pistons 122-104 on Monday night. The Hawks have won 24 of their last 30 home games, including playoff games, dating to Feb. 21. “It’s always great playing here, so we want...
Young's 31 points lift Hawks past Pelicans, 102-99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are grinding out victories early this season without the offensive rhythm they are confident is still to come. The defense and rebounding provided by Clint Capela and John Collins are a big reason why. Young scored 31 points and the...
Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
