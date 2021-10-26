'The future of science:' Meet two young St. Jude graduate students doing cutting-edge flu research

Students from around the world dream of completing their PhD education in the United States, where many believe strong programs abound and lead to more job opportunities. According to a National Science Foundation report, in 2017, almost half of the graduate students in the natural sciences and engineering were international, as were more than 60% in computer science and mathematics. Although international students make up a significant proportion of the graduate student population in the United States, academic institutions could do more to recognize and address the unique challenges that they face. American colleges and universities have long looked to international students to bring diversity to their campuses, but once they arrive, they can feel isolated due to logistical hurdles, visa constraints and an overall lack of support in navigating these challenges.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO