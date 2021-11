The price of bacon is rising faster than tuition at Harvard, highlighting yet another way the pandemic has upended traditional metrics of inflation. The growth in the cost of college had outpaced inflation for decades until COVID. Tuition and fees rose 0.6 percent on average annually over the last 12 months compared with a 3.2 percent increase in U.S. prices overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s the largest gap between the two since the late 1970s and early 80s when annual inflation peaked around 15 percent.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO