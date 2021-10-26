CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reaper Aircraft Capabilities Tested in Canadian Arctic

By Mikayla Easley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Atomics’ MQ-9A Reaper remotely piloted aircraft has reached unprecedented northern latitudes, paving the way for future security and surveillance missions in the Arctic regions, according to the company. The MQ-9A “Big Wing” configured platform – which has a 79-foot wingspan and 43-hour range – successfully flew past the...

#Military Aircraft#Reconnaissance Aircraft#Canadian#The Arctic#Grand Forks#Uas#Pentagon#Reaper#Airborne Intelligence#Laisr#Inmarsat Government
