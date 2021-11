A person was struck and killed near the Charleston Road rail crossing in Palo Alto on Tuesday at 12:25 p.m., a Caltrain spokesperson said. Details of the incident were not provided by Caltrain spokesperson Tasha Bartholomew, who said any information regarding identification of the person would come from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office.

