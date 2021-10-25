CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXPLAINER: How months of tensions led to Sudan's coup

By SAMY MAGDY, LEE KEATH - Associated Press
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

CAIRO (AP) — Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

International reaction to Sudan's military coup

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Following are international reactions to the military coup in Sudan, where soldiers on Monday arrested members of a transitional government meant to guide the country to democracy. UNITED STATES. The U.S. government is "deeply alarmed" by reports of a military takeover, which is contrary to the...
WORLD
cnyhomepage.com

The Latest: France’s Macron condemns Sudan’s military coup

French President Emmanuel Macron has added his voice to the growing global concern over the military coup underway in Sudan. “France condemns in the strongest terms the attempted coup d’état,” Macron tweeted, after Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the civilian government. Macron said France supports...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
BBC

Protests against Sudan's military coup

Demonstrators have taken to Khartoum's streets in opposition to arrests by the military of political leaders. Military and civilian leaders have been at odds since long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir was overthrown two years ago and a transitional government set up.
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Sudan’s Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday. Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Sudan's prime minister, detained after coup, returns home

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's deposed prime minister and his wife were allowed to return home Tuesday, a day after they were detained when the military seized power in a coup, according to a statement issued by his office. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Cairo#Military Coup#Ap
tucsonpost.com

Sudan's Coup Shakes Up Tenuous National and Regional Stability

WASHINGTON - Monday's military coup in Sudan crippled the nation's leadership and could have sweeping regional implications, including inflaming already bitter disputes among Sudan's neighbors, analysts say. 'I would say key in today's considerations really are questions of the ongoing conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia and Sudan over the Grand...
POLITICS
CNN

Sudan's military dissolves transitional government in coup

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife and various civilian ministers were arrested. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan's armed...
WORLD
Foreign Policy

It’s Not Too Late to Defeat the Coup in Sudan

On Oct. 25, the Sudanese people woke up to a military coup following days of escalating tension and conflict between civilian and military figures on the interim Sovereign Council. After the Dec. 19, 2018, uprising that ousted the country’s former military dictator, Omar al-Bashir, civilian and military authorities formed the...
WORLD
International Business Times

UN Presses Sudan's Military Coup Leaders To Free PM

Suggestions by Sudan's top general Tuesday that the prime minister was not detained failed to convince the United Nations or the premier's office, as both demanded his immediate release. The defiance of Monday's military coup from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's office matched that on...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Foreign Policy

Sudan’s Coup Is a Gamble That Nobody Will Care

On Monday, the Sudanese military seized power from Sudan’s transitional government. Announcing the coup on state television, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s commander in chief, dissolved the civilian-military power-sharing arrangement in place since the Sudanese people overthrew Omar al-Bashir’s 30-year dictatorship in 2019. Burhan claimed military action was necessary to...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Explainer: what Sudan's coup is about and why the rest of the world needs to act

The military coup in Sudan follows a longstanding pattern in which a short period of democracy in the country is brought to an abrupt, and often sticky, authoritarian end. This time, however, the stakes are higher than ever. Not only is Sudan’s peace and security at risk, but so is the security of the wider region and beyond, as dangerous and incompatible interests are unleashed that threaten to pull the country in multiple directions. The fall of Omar al-Bashir’s National Congress Party government in 2019 brought 30 years of authoritarian rule to an end. But it also meant...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Sudanese vow to keep up protests after deadly clashes

Furious Sudanese anti-coup protesters vowed Friday to press ahead with a campaign of civil disobedience, following deadly clashes with security forces during demonstrations against a widely condemned military takeover. At least eight people have been killed and 170 wounded in protests since the army's power grab earlier this week, medics said, adding that security forces have fired tear gas, live rounds and rubber-tipped bullets at demonstrators. As the country braces for mass protests planned for Saturday, the US and the UN called on Sudan's military to show "restraint". A US official estimated that 20 to 30 people have been killed since Monday and said security forces must "refrain from any and all violence against protesters".
PROTESTS
Trumann Democrat

Tens of thousands protest Sudan's coup, 3 protesters killed

CAIRO (AP) — Tens of thousands of Sudanese took to the streets across the country Saturday, in the largest pro-democracy protest yet since the military seized control earlier this week. Three protesters were killed and dozens injured — several by live rounds — as security forces opened fire in several...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Two Killed As Defiant Sudanese March Against Coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed two protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged restraint by the military. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Trumann Democrat

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy