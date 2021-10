As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, one area of concern is certainly inflation. Pent-up demand from consumers and supply chain constraints have led to a rise in prices for many products. This inflation may continue for another year, so investors should consider looking into inflation-resistant stocks such as EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), Olin Corporation (OLN), and Coca-Cola Company (KO).

