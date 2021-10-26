CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

2 dead when truck crashes into Palm Beach County canal

By Jason Davis
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vd05k_0ccYtPZR00

Two people died when a truck crashed into a canal in western Palm Beach County.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a truck in a canal near Route 27 and mile marker 60 Monday.

The truck landed upside down in the canal. Four people were inside.

Two people were able to get out on their own. A third person was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Another occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Mile Marker#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy