The head of a European Parliament delegation on Friday urged the international community to interact more with Taiwan to help defuse tensions with China, dismissing its claim that visiting the island was a provocation. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to seize it one day, by force if necessary. It bristles at any official foreign exchanges with the island and has slammed visits by overseas politicians as "provocations". Beijing on Thursday expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to what has been described as the first "official" delegation to Taipei from the European Parliament.

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO