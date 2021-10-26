4400 Season 1, Episode 1 recap: Where did all these people come from?

If you recall the murderous goings-on of the 1997 slasher pic I Know What You Did Last Summer, a group of that era’s bright young things (Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, Freddie Prinze, Jr.) were mercilessly stalked by a hook-handed slasher a year after they covered up their supposed killing of a stranger along a coastal road. That film was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 YA novel of the same name by screenwriter Kevin Williamson, who was hot off the success of his cheeky, bloody script for 1996’s Scream, a movie that spawned three sequels and a fourth film, a reboot/sequel also called Scream, pegged for a 2022 release. And that’s not all! MTV spun the Scream concept into a series that ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2019. Now, that’s a lot of Scream-ing. But what’s clear is that viewers love to watch attractive young people become embroiled in blood pacts, dark secrets, and frayed interpersonal relationships. And that brings us back to the new bunch of teens in trouble at the heart of I Know What You Did Last Summer, which has been revived as a series by Amazon Prime.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO