CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

cnyhomepage.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The head of a European Parliament delegation on its first official visit to Taiwan said Thursday that it’s “high time” for the European Union to step up its cooperation with the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China. Thirteen lawmakers from the parliament’s committee on...
POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

ASEAN Summit Opens Without Myanmar Presence

TAIPEI / WASHINGTON - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, opened a three-day regional summit without Myanmar, after the country's ruling junta refused to send a nonpolitical representative to the meeting in place of its top military leader. ASEAN ministers decided on October 15 to exclude Myanmar Senior...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Myanmar Says Absence From ASEAN Summit Due to 'Denial' of Junta Officials

(Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling junta said on Tuesday it was not attending a regional summit because the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not invite officials from its government. "Myanmar’s absence at the ASEAN Summits due to denial for the Head of State or Head of Government or his...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Southeast Asian leaders hold summit, excluding Myanmar coup leader

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Oct 26): Southeast Asian leaders begin their annual summit on Tuesday without Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew a civilian government on Feb. 1, in a rare exclusion for the regional grouping usually known for non-interference. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend a joint session...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Tacoma News Tribune

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

Southeast Asian leaders are holding their annual meeting this week without Myanmar’s top general, who seized power in February and shattered hopes for one of Asia’s most dramatic democratic transitions, and was excluded for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence. Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ex-US ambassador to UN Bill Richardson ends Myanmar visit

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson left Myanmar on Thursday after finishing a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid.“The main focus of my discussions was to identify specific ways to speed the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility to Myanmar and to help mitigate a possible fourth wave of COVID-19,” he said, according to a statement issued by his Richardson Center for Global Engagement.COVAX is a U.N.-backed effort to even out global vaccine distribution by supplying...
WORLD
AFP

European delegation urges more interactions with Taiwan

The head of a European Parliament delegation on Friday urged the international community to interact more with Taiwan to help defuse tensions with China, dismissing its claim that visiting the island was a provocation. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and vows to seize it one day, by force if necessary. It bristles at any official foreign exchanges with the island and has slammed visits by overseas politicians as "provocations". Beijing on Thursday expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" to what has been described as the first "official" delegation to Taipei from the European Parliament.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Person
Retno Marsudi
Person
Joko Widodo
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
AFP

Europe "standing" with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect."
POLITICS
AFP

European Parliament delegation visits Taiwan

A European Parliament delegation arrived in Taiwan Wednesday, part of an effort to build closer ties with the island despite warnings from China. China-Taiwan ties have plunged since the election of Tsai as president in 2016, as she views the island as a de facto sovereign nation and not part of "One China".
POLITICS
Reuters

Call for review of Thai royal insults law sparks rare debate

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nine political parties in Thailand have taken a position on reform of a strict royal insults law in recent days, bringing into the mainstream a controversial debate that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. The catalyst for the discussion has been a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Asean Summit#Asean#Ap#Southeast Asian#Indonesian
AFP

Myanmar officers who detained Suu Kyi cross-examined: source

Lawyers for Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday cross-examined security forces who detained the Nobel laureate during February's coup and who allegedly found her in possession of illicit walkie talkies, a source said. Four soldiers and a policeman were cross-examined during the latest hearing in Suu Kyi's trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia rebels to 'join forces' to defeat Abiy government

Nine rebel groups battling Ethiopia's government will "collaborate and join forces" Friday, they said in a statement announcing the alliance, which comes as fears grow of Tigrayan fighters advancing on the capital. The alliance, due to be signed in Washington later on Friday, includes the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government. The TPLF said Wednesday that its fighters had reached the town of Kemissie in Amhara region, 325 kilometres (200 miles) northeast of the capital, and were running "joint operations" with the OLA, which predicted Addis Ababa could fall in a matter of weeks. The nine groups said they were forming a united front "to reverse the harmful effects of the Abiy Ahmed rule on the peoples of Ethiopia... and in recognition of the great need to collaborate and join forces towards a safe transition in the country."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
The Independent

Former US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar met Tuesday with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government.Myanmar’s Information Ministry said Richardson held discussions with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing about prevention and control of COVID-19. Also present were the ministers of foreign affairs, health and international cooperation, it said. The meeting was shown on the evening news broadcast of state television MRTV.Richardson’s mission was announced Sunday by his office, which quoted him as saying he is “visiting the country to discuss pathways for the humanitarian delivery of...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy