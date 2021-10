This year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine was awarded to David Julius, a physiologist at the University of California, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular neurobiologist at Scripps, for their work identifying the molecular and chemical bases of our sensory perception of temperature and touch. Or, to put it plainly, exactly what it is that gives chili peppers their kick and how the proteins in it could be used to combat chronic pain. The discovery brims with promise for studies of pain management. But in unlocking the chemical underpinnings of sensory responses to hot substances these scientists have done something else as well: they have solved a millennia old mystery and rediscovered ancient women’s folk medicine.

