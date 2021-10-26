CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN: Iran executes people at `alarming rate' -- 250 in 2020

By EDITH M. LEDERER
 5 days ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran executed over 250 people, including at least four child offenders, in 2020 and so far this year has carried out 230 executions that included nine women and one child who was executed in secret, the U.N. independent investigator on human rights in Iran said...

