Last week, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced that NSW would begin welcoming back vaccinated international arrivals from November 1, who would not only be allowed to re-enter the country but would also not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Airlines and tourist businesses quickly scrambled to put plans into place to accommodate the coming tourist boom, but there was just one catch: Perrottet didn’t have the authority to reopen international borders. Within hours, the prime minister, who is the only person in control of Australia’s international borders and visas, slapped down Perrottet’s pledge, saying that only Australian citizens, residents and their families would be allowed to travel freely overseas from November 1.

