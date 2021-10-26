CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Valley Opportunity Council hosts trunk-or-treat event in Chicopee

By Kristina D'Amours
 5 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Halloween fun in Chicopee occurred Monday night during a Trunk-or-Treat event for kids in the community.

Valley Opportunity Council hosted the free Trunk-or-Treat event on Mt. Carmel Avenue in Chicopee. Kids were dressed up in their favorite Halloween costumes and there was plenty of treats and candy to go around.

Families decorated their car trunks, some with themes like Candy Land and some even had games and prizes. 22News spoke to one volunteer on why they decided to participate in the community event.

“We wanted something fun and safe for the kids to do,” said Cathy Farrell. “It’s a great feeling again that we can feel back to normal, this is going to bring them together and have a safe experience for trick-or-treating.”

Parents told 22News that trunk-or-treating has become a safer and easier alternative instead of regular trick-or-treating.

