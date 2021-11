Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Night 3 of the Battle Rounds on The Voice Season 21. The Voice is getting closer to the live shows, as team members continued to fight it out on the penultimate night of the Battle Rounds on Monday night. The frontrunners are beginning to emerge, as viewers get their second look at the Season 21 contestants during the battles. And we may be seeing deja vu all over again, as Blake Shelton could be well on his way to a ninth win with R&B singer Wendy Moten.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO