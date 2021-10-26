CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Clippers: 3 things LAC needs to do to sweep Trail Blazers again

By Evan Desai
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Clippers have absolutely owned the Portland Trail Blazers as of late, sweeping them in each of the last two years. 7-0 against them since that start of the 2019-2020 season, the Clippers are going to be playing them here in LA tonight on a nationally televised game (NBA...

FanSided

LA Clippers: Blake Griffin gives open and honest take on end of LAC tenure

Nearly four years after the LA Clippers traded Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons, the veteran forward is opening up about how his tenure with them came to an end. After suiting up for LA in over 500 games, the Clippers sent him to Detroit for a haul that included Tobias Harris, Avery Bradley, and a couple of draft picks in 2018. Now 31 years old, he’s in his second year with a title favorite after agreeing to terms with the Brooklyn Nets last March.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Scouts Do Not Think Trail Blazers Will Make Playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers’ biggest change this NBA season came on the sidelines, but not to their roster. Head coach Terry Stotts was relieved of his position after nine years with the team. He made the postseason eight consecutive seasons, but his lack of success there is as big of a reason as any as to why he isn’t coming back.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

6 Things that will be Different about the Trail Blazers this Season

The Portland Trail Blazers will open their 2021-22 NBA schedule tonight against the Sacramento Kings. For the last week, we’ve prepped you with a player-by-player look at the roster. As our season preview culminates, we want to welcome in those who might not have been following off-season or preseason developments. Here’s a look at six things that have changed about the Blazers since the last time we saw them.
NBA
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Damian Lillard
lineups.com

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Clippers 10/25/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (10/25/21) The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Los Angeles to battle the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Portland lost a tough game against Sacramento at home, and everyone except for C.J. McCollum seemed to struggle. This included star Damian Lillard, who had 20 points in the game but shot 0-9 from deep and 8-24 from the field. Los Angeles recently lost a close game against the Golden State Warriors but had several auspicious moments, especially clawing back in the first half after a 25-point 1st quarter for Steph Curry. Portland will be looking to jump-start some momentum while Los Angeles will be simply trying to maintain it.
NBA
Canton Repository

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers (0-2) host the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) Monday at Staples Center for a 10:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Portland evened their regular-season record after clubbing the...
NBA
#La Clippers#Nba Tv#Lac#The La Clippers#Ballhandlers
FOX Sports

Suns set to do battle with Trail Blazers Saturday

Phoenix Suns (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns. Portland finished 23-19 in Western Conference games and 20-16 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 116.1 points per...
NBA
NBA

Game Notes: Trail Blazers (1-1) vs. Clippers (0-2)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (1-1) at LA CLIPPERS (0-2) Monday, October 25, 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LA) LAST LA CLIPPERS WIN: 123-112, 4/20/21 (Portland) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Six (LA) SERIES NOTES. • Monday's game is the first of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the Clippers...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers takeaways from ’embarrassing’ loss to Clippers

Forty-eight hours after reaching their peak, the Portland Trail Blazers hit rock bottom. Chauncey Billups’ new team was embarrassed by his old one on Monday night at Staples Center, falling 116-86 to the LA Clippers. Here are three takeaways from the Blazers’ 30-point drubbing, one every bit as ugly as...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 Trail Blazers standouts from revenge win over Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers put forth another stellar team-wide effort on Friday night at Moda Center, defeating the LA Clippers 111-92 despite Paul George going off for a typically smooth 42 points. Not bad for a Portland team that fell to the Clippers by 30 points earlier this week in a performance that Chauncey Billups called “embarrassing.”
NBA
Los Angeles Daily News

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Clippers’ Reggie Jackson waiting to get hot

There’s a shot that Damian Lillard or Reggie Jackson – or both – could settle up Friday night, when the Clippers travel to Portland for a rematch of Monday’s meeting, which went L.A.’s way in a big way, 116-86. Lillard, the man with daggers to spare, struggled Monday with 12...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

How do the Trail Blazers Get Off the Roller Coaster?

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back for another week of fun and hijinx! Yes, we just said hijinx, because how many times do you ever get to use that word? It adequately describes what Dave Deckard and Dia Miller get up to after witnessing the Blazers destroy the Phoenix Suns, then get housed by the Los Angeles Clippers in Games 2 and 3 of their young season. The dynamic duo hadn’t yet witnessed Portland clobbering the Memphis Grizzlies, but that performance fits the narrative too. Or, as wise man Dave claims, you’re not just defined by what you do on your best nights, but what you bring every night. CJ McCollum has become an every-nighter for the Blazers. Damian Lillard’s nights still shine, but not as brightly. What about Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance, Jr., and the great Nassir Little? What’s slipping through the cracks on these off nights? How big is Norman Powell’s injury? All this, plus Dia’s continuing encounters with Drexlers on the 50th episode of Dave and Dia!
NBA
clipsnation.com

Clippers vs Trail Blazers preview: A bounceback performance against a familiar foe?

After a shaky bout against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Clippers hope to bounce back with another win against the Portland Trail Blazers, this time in Portland, tonight. The last contest with the Blazers ended very favorably for the Clippers, who, through a revitalization of their defense and key bench contributions, worked their way to a 30-point blowout. And after the performance on Wednesday, this might be what the Clippers need to get back in their groove.
NBA
Whittier Daily News

Paul George can’t do it alone as Clippers lose to Blazers

It was as if the Clippers – well, the Clippers not named Paul George – woke up Friday before their alarm even went off, and promptly went back to sleep. And then they hit the snooze button, and hit it again. And then again. When they finally looked at the...
NBA
