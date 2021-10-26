Eau Claire organizations prepare to administer booster shots as CDC widens eligibility

UW-Eau Claire nursing student Alyssa Mammel gave a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shot to Jessica Ives at an Eau Claire City-County Health Department vaccination clinic in March. The CDC and FDA have issued recommendations for booster shots for a wider category of people, including Modern and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients in certain categories, and local vaccinators say they're preparing to start administering boosters. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com . Staff photo by Dan Reiland/

EAU CLAIRE — Local hospitals and health organizations this week are preparing to start administering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week formally recommended booster shots for more vulnerable groups of people who received the Moderna vaccine, and people over 18 who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (The agency has already approved booster shots for some Pfizer recipients who fall in the same, more vulnerable categories.)

For Moderna or Pfizer recipients to be eligible, they must:

Be 65 or older

Be 18 or older and live or work in a high-risk setting. This includes first responders and people who work in education, food and agriculture, corrections, manufacturing, public transit or grocery stores.

Be 18 or older who live in a long-term care setting, like a nursing home, assisted living facility or housing for people with disabilities

Be 18 or older and have one or more specific underlying medical conditions listed by the CDC. That list includes but isn’t limited to moderate to severe asthma, heart conditions, cancer, diabetes, obesity, dementia, chronic lung, liver or kidney diseases and also includes people who smoke or have substance abuse disorders or who are pregnant, overweight or immunocompromised.

Moderna and Pfizer recipients must also be at least six months out from their primary dose series to get a booster shot.

People who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot if they’re 18 or older and were vaccinated two or more months ago, the CDC said.

Notably, the CDC and Wisconsin DHS said people can pick which vaccine they want to receive as a booster dose — meaning, for example, a Moderna recipient could choose to get a Pfizer booster shot.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday said it supports the CDC’s recommendation for booster shots.

But it’s waiting for the CDC to publish its clinical guidance for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses before giving Wisconsin vaccinators the green light.

“Typically after CDC approves a vaccine change, they provide clinical guidance in an update and then the State Department of Health Services uses this CDC approval and clinical guidance to indicate what happens in Wisconsin,” said an Eau Claire City-County Health Department spokesperson in an email to the Leader-Telegram. “We understand that with CDC approval that some providers may not wait until the clinical guidance is published and the state approves. Our health department will be waiting until we receive guidance from DHS. We expect that to come soon.”

Getting an appointment

Prevea Health clinics across Wisconsin plan to start administering booster Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses today, Oct. 26, said Karen Kraus, public relations specialist for HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals. Patients can schedule their boosters or first doses at myprevea.com.

Prevea will also offer a mix-and-match booster approach, Kraus said.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is anticipating a “significant wave of interest in booster shots,” but it expects having enough vaccine supply to meet demand, said Marshfield Clinic registered nurse and clinical quality nurse specialist Meranda Eggebrecht in an email.

The health system, which operates Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, said it’s using a phased approach to booster shots, and encouraged people to schedule appointments online at www.marshfieldclinic.org/covidvaccine or call 877-998-0880, though they’re expecting high call volume, Eggebrecht said.

Marshfield Clinic is also planning to offer mix-and-match boosters — though “the mix-and-match approach will take some time to roll out due to the many nuances required to facilitate this approach,” Eggebrecht said.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is currently offering Pfizer booster doses at its weekly clinics, every Tuesday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its offices, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire (enter doors C12E at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Lake Street).

Starting Friday, the department is planning to administer Moderna vaccines — both primary and booster doses — at its new vaccination site at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie. The department will release more information about the site soon, it said.

To schedule an appointment for a booster shot at a Health Department clinic, people can visit the website ecvaccine.as.me. To find more places to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, visit vaccines.gov.

Walgreens and CVS have also announced that eligible people can get booster doses in thousands of stores.

In its announcement, CVS “strongly recommended” people schedule their booster shot in advance.