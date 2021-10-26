Eau Claire school board approves 2021-22 budget, tax levy

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board voted unanimously Monday to approve the district’s 2021-22 budget.

In a brief meeting, the board approved a tax rate of $7.03 per $1,000 of equalized value. It is 41 cents less than last year’s tax rate of $7.44 per $1,000 of equalized value. (Homeowners’ exact property taxes are collected based on their property’s assessed value, depending on the municipality in which they live; they are not directly calculated using equalized value.)

Though its tax rate will decrease, the district’s total tax levy is set to rise by about $534,000 — from $60.2 million last year to $60.8 million, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services. She added that the increase is largely due to property values increasing within the school district.

The district is anticipating spending $172.7 million in operating expenses next year, about $2.1 million more than it anticipated in 2020-21, Johnson said. It expects to spend more this year on employee salaries and benefits, contracted services and capital projects.

The steeper price tag for contracted services is coming from transportation costs — the school district is holding face-to-face classes five days per week this year, instead of last year’s four days per week — and substitute teacher costs, Johnson said.

After finalizing the impact of the 2020-21 budget, the school district’s fund balance sits at $40.7 million — after an expected $5.2 million budget surplus from last year, Johnson said.

No members of the public commented during the budget hearing.

Board member Marquell Johnson was absent.

The board is slated to meet next on Nov. 1.