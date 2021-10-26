Panthers stay unbeaten, beat Coyotes 5-3 to move to 6-0

The Florida Panthers may have been favored more to win a single hockey game than they were Monday against the visiting Arizona Coyotes. Problem is, no one can figure out when that would have been. The Panthers were unbeaten coming into Monday’s tilt with the winless Coyotes — and Vegas...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in a game played on Saturday afternoon. Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. That game was also at KeyBank Center.
If there has ever been a trap game in October for an NHL team, Monday certainly looks like a prime candidate as the winless Arizona Coyotes visit the unbeaten Florida Panthers in Sunrise. The Panthers are, as expected, heavy favorites to move on to 6-0. Arizona, after all, is not...
Sabres win 2-1 in the Shootout against the Arizona Coyotes and they move to 2-0 on the season. Even though the score was only 2-1 and had to go into a shootout, the game was much more in favor of the Sabres than just the score shows. Sabres led in shots 33-21 and 5-on-5 chances at 23-11.
Take a look at the NHL standings. Go ahead. Sure, Halloween hasn’t even hit, but there are the Florida Panthers sitting in first (tied with Edmonton, but still) after they beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2 on Saturday night. There will be no “October Champions” banner unfurled at FLA Live Arena...
The Florida Panthers, who lead the NHL with 12 points, ran their season-opening winning streak to six games by defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Monday night in Sunrise, Fla. Florida got goals from Joe Thornton, Frank Vatrano, Aaron Ekblad, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair. Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour...
Another night, another dominant performance from Connor McDavid. He scored two goals (including his 200th career goal, which you can see below) and added an assist in the Oilers’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes to improve to 4-0 on the season. With three more points McDavid now has 11...
The Islanders got back in the win column with a strong 3-0 win over Arizona. The New York Islanders got back in the win column as they shut out the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Saturday night at Gila River Arena. The Islanders faced a hungry Coyotes squad, who have still...
SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Frank Vatrano and Joe Thornton each scored their first goals of the season and the Florida Panthers stretched their unbeaten streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Monday night. Anthony Duclair, Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad also scored goals...
It doesn’t matter who’s in goal, who’s missing from the lineup or who the opponent is. The Florida Panthers keep rolling. They spent the first two weeks of the season mostly beating up Stanley Cup contenders and playoff staples. They won with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight in goal, and while shuffling around pieces on their bottom lines. On Monday, they continued the best season-opening winning streak by beating the league-worst Arizona Coyotes, 5-3, in Sunrise.
The Arizona Coyotes left Sunrise, Fla. last night still searching for their first win, and though their 0-5-1 start to the season isn’t a complete surprise, the team’s lack of success hasn’t been due to a lack of effort. Last Saturday’s loss to the New York Islanders, for example, was a complete team game in which they likely deserved a better fate. Fast-forward to Monday night’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, though, and the Coyotes demonstrated a different kind of resilience.
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Florida Panthers became the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0 by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night — with coach Joel Quenneville on the bench a day after he was named in a report about the Chicago Blackhawks improperly handling sexual assault claims.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored a long-awaited power-play goal, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-netter and the Washington Capitals beat Arizona 2-0 Friday night, handing the Coyotes their eighth consecutive loss to start the season. Carlson's goal with 7:58 left in the third period was the Capitals' third in 25...
Detroit — The Florida Panthers are arguably the best team in the NHL right now. They have a deep, a good blend of experience and youth, scoring depth, and could be peaking collectively at the right time. The Red Wings played a good game Friday at Little Caesars Arena, maybe...
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville.
Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it.
When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player.
Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time.
he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault.
A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way.
Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
