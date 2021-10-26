Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Oct 22 Filed by: Taylor Bret Steven

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI; BFRIW), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 3,600,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $5.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by Biofrontera Inc. In addition, Biofrontera has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 540,000 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 540,000 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO