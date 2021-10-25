CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a series of stormy superlatives, California settles back into a more seasonable pattern

By Paul Duginski
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

The six- to 10-day outlook calls for mostly below-normal precipitation in California. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

After a week when California was buffeted by bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers, the state will return to more typical late October weather in the next few days.

High pressure will begin to build in the region on Tuesday, with gusty northwest winds in the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Surface high pressure developing in the Great Basin will set up weak offshore winds on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said. Temperatures will climb into the 80s in the valleys and coastal side of the mountains, with Thursday being the warmest day.

The extended outlooks from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration call for above-normal temperatures across the entire state and below-normal chances for precipitation for most of the state into early November.

Peak northeast winds on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to gust to about 35 mph — possibly 40 mph — in L.A. and Ventura counties.

High pressure gradually shifting east from the Pacific will spread into the Western U.S., lifting temperatures to the 90s in some inland valleys and the lower deserts. The high pressure will weaken over the weekend as low pressure passes to the north.

