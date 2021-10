Mairis Briedis made short work of Artur Mann on Saturday, as expected, and the IBF cruiserweight titleholder says he’s ready to unify with WBO titleholder Lawrence Okolie. Briedis (28-1, 20 KO) is still largely considered the top cruiserweight in the sport at 36, and for good reason. He remains the fighter who gave the toughest test to Oleksandr Usyk, back in 2018, and has won five straight since then, while Okolie (17-0, 14 KO) has been a rising standout in the division. The 28-year-old Brit won the vacant WBO belt in March of this year, and made his own easy defense against his own way over-matched opponent on Sept. 25.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO