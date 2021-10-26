‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 11 recap: Ed Sheeran joins the cast as mega mentor [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

The first night of “ The Voice ” knockouts aired on Monday night with Ed Sheeran joining the cast as this year’s mega mentor. He helped each of the four coaches’s teams — Blake Shelton , John Legend , Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande — by offering advice and expertise. Which artists excelled and who faltered during Night 1 of the knockouts?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Voice” recap of Season 21, Episode 11 to find out what happened Monday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite artists on NBC’s long-running reality TV show, which coach you’re rooting for and who you think will ultimately join “The Voice” winners list for this Fall 2021 installment. Carson Daly hosts the Emmy-winning program. Here are the current team breakdowns:

TEAM KELLY: Girl Named Tom (four-chair turn), Kinsey Rose (saved in battles), Gymani (four-chair turn), Jeremy Rosado , Holly Forbes (four-chair turn), The Cunningham Sisters , Xavier Cornell , Hailey Mia (stolen from Team Ariana in battles)

TEAM LEGEND: Samuel Harness , Joshua Vacanti , Paris Winningham , Samara Brown (saved in battles), Sabrina Dias , Brittany Bree (four-chair turn), Shadale , Jershika Maple (stolen from Team Kelly in battles)

TEAM ARIANA: Katie Rae , Katherine Ann Mohler , Jim & Sasha Allen , Raquel Trinidad , David Vogel , Bella DeNapoli (saved in battles), Ryleigh Plank , Manny Keith (stolen from Team Blake in battles)

TEAM BLAKE: Peedy Chavis , Wendy Moten (four-chair turn), Lana Scott (saved in battles), Hailey Green , Carson Peters (four-chair turn), Berritt Haynes , Libianca , Jonathan Mouton (stolen from Team Legend in battles)

8:00 p.m. – “Previously on ‘The Voice’!” In the 10th episode , the last battles took place with KCK3 (Team Ariana), Parker McKay (Team Kelly) and Kaitlyn Velez (Team Blake) all leaving the competition. In addition, Blake finally used his steal to get Jonathan on his team. But that’s enough about last week, let’s get to thee knockouts!

8:07 p.m. – The knockouts begin with two powerhouses from Team Blake. Wendy will take on the artist Blake stole from Team Legend, Jonathan. Wendy has been a member of the traditional country singing group, The Time Jumpers , in Nashville for two years, but soul is her core. Tonight she’s going back to her roots with a performance of “Ain’t No Way” by Aretha Franklin . In rehearsals Ed says the temperature in the room changed as soon as she opened her mouth. He really has no advice for her and says Wendy should be the mentor instead of him. Jonathan has picked out “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash . Ed tells Jonathan to hold off on all the runs so that when he does them they stand out. Blake is embarrassed that he’s paired these two together and thinks the loser will be stolen.

8:15 p.m. – Jonathan is performing first and he starts with a dramatic acapella before the music kicks in. The coaches are instantly feeling this performance and within seconds Kelly is on her feet screaming. This is an inspiring performance and Jonathan doesn’t hit a bad note. Except he’s up against Wendy, so, there’s that. Next Wendy takes the stage and easily belts out one of the hardest songs to sing in pop music history. Kelly looks like she’s grinding her teeth and can barely even handle the vocals coming out of Wendy. All the coaches give her a standing ovation. It’s no surprise that Blake chooses Wendy as the winner. He fully expects to see her in the finale. Jonathan has been eliminated from the competition.

8:23 p.m. – The next knockout will be Raquel vs. Katie Rae from Team Ariana. Katie Rae is singing “Hold On To Me” by Lauren Daigle . She’s dedicating this performance to her husband and she hopes to make him proud. Ed wants Katie Rae to soften her tone on the verses and use more riffs. Raquel will be singing “Valerie” by The Zutons . Ariana tells Raquel to trust her instincts when going for the higher notes and thinks this song will showcase her voice and energy perfectly.

8:35 p.m. – Katie Rae is up first and gives an intimate performance John seems to be feeling. She sounds good, but this all seems a little stiff and her voice may be a bit strained. She gets a warm applause but the coaches stay seated. Raquel is up next and it’s like a breath of fresh air to see her take the stage. She’s so comfortable moving around and has such great presence. Kelly is impressed by Raquel’s riffs, but loves Katie Rae’s tone. Ariana chooses Raquel as the winner of this knockout. Katie Rae is stolen by Kelly so she will continue on in this competition!

8:50 p.m. – The next knockout is an odd pairing of Gymani vs. Kinsey Rose for Team Kelly. These two couldn’t be more different and Gymani is singing “Pillowtalk” by Zayn . Kelly is blown away by how Gymani transforms this laid back song into a tour de force. Ed loves the rasp in Gymani’s voice and tells her to incorporate it even more. Kinsey is singing “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter . She’s dedicating this performance to her grandfather and says this is the last song he heard her sing before he passed away. Kelly instructs her to open up a bit more to show off some power in her voice.

9:00 p.m. – Gymani is up first and she is great at caressing the notes throughout the first verse before gunning those power vocals in the chorus. I like how she says, “Here we go” before just lighting the building on fire. John is on his feet yelling, “Sing Gymani!” Next Kinsey takes the stage for a more subdued, but beautiful rendition of “Strawberry Wine.” It sounds like she is having a few pitch issues tonight and doesn’t seem on top of her game. Kelly chooses Gymani as the winner because she thinks Gymani could be the better competitor. Despite all the coaches hitting their steal buttons for Kinsey in the battles, none of them choose to tonight and the country singer is eliminated from the competition.

9:15 p.m. – Team Legend is up next with Sabrina vs. Joshua. Sabrina will be playing drums as she sings Ed’s song “Photograph.” This is the first time Ed has watched someone sing his own song in person and he loves how she’s rearranged it as a power ballad. John wants to hear the rock edge to her voice even more. Joshua is singing “Falling” by Harry Styles . He relates to the lyrics because of how many doors have been closed on him in the music industry. Ed tells Joshua not to overthink the song during his performance.

9:25 p.m. – Joshua is up first for his performance. He’s a dramatic performer and it makes him captivating to watch. This almost feels like something you could see on Broadway and it’s definitely different than the original. Sabrina is next and it looks like she will be playing both drums and guitar! I love the acoustic vibe and she’s definitely an intriguing artist, but her vocals aren’t as strong as Joshua’s. Kelly screams, “Oh my God, you’re cool,” as Sabrina belts out the pop hit. John chooses Joshua as the winner of this knockout. Sabrina bids a tearful farewell to the competition.

9:30 p.m. – The next knockout tonight is Libianca vs. Hailey on Team Blake. Hailey is singing “God’s Country” by Blake because it’s about loving where you come from. Hailey sounds nothing like Blake and is incorporating her bold, rock vocals. Blake calls the guitar a distraction for Hailey and asks her to let it go. Libianca will sing “everything i wanted” by Billie Eilish because she can relate to the depression in the song and reminds her of when she went to boarding school in Cameroon. Libianca breaks down in tears during rehearsals. Ed walks her through how to deal with strong emotions throughout the performance. Blake is impressed with her “precision singing.”

9:40 p.m. – Hailey is up first and she has chosen to perform with the guitar despite Blake’s feeling it was a distraction. Hailey has such a unique voice in this competition, she could be a sleeper to reach the finale. Ariana is on her feet throughout this performance and can’t believe what she’s hearing. This is definitely the surprise of the night! That was a gritty vocal that showed a great lower register. Libianca counters with her toned-down performance that couldn’t be more different. Watching Libianca is like watching her paint notes. There is so much precision and intention with each lyric. These two performers are both fantastic and couldn’t be more different. Hailey could probably have a better shot at reaching the finale because she’s in her own lane, but Blake can’t go wrong. The coaches are blown away by both. Blake chooses Libianca as the winner of this knockout! He says she had the tallest mountain to climb and she nailed it. Hailey has been eliminated from the competition, which is very unfortunate.

9:52 p.m. – The last knockout of the night is Girl Named Tom vs. Holly on Team Kelly. Holly is singing “Superstar” by Delaney & Bonnie . It’s a massive song and Ed gives her some pointers to help calm her nerves. Girl Named Tom is singing “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell . They don’t get many notes from the coaches so they look like the frontrunners right now.

9:59 p.m. – Holly is up first and she sounds beautiful on the opening verse. What a great tone! She has such impressive control over her voice. Girl Named Tom is up next and have a completely different vibe. They’re like a throwback to another time and their harmonies are gorgeous. They get a standing ovation from all the coaches. Kelly declares Girl Named Tom the winner of this knockout. John and Ariana both hit their steal buttons for Holly. She decides to join Team Ariana, leaving John and Blake with the only two steals remaining.

