Tatum scores 41 points as Celtics beat Hornets 140-129 in OT

 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30, including an emphatic dunk in overtime, and the Boston Celtics beat Charlotte 140-129 on Monday night, handing the Hornets their first loss of the season. Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime,...

Larry Brown Sports

Dwyane Wade’s wife takes shot at Celtics

Gabrielle Union may have been a Clover in “Bring It On,” but she is no fan of the Boston Celtics. Union, actress and wife of ex-Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, dissed the Celtics this week in an interview on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Union spoke on the Heat’s “Big Three” era of Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh and said that it was really Boston who started the whole “superteam” movement in the modern NBA.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 2 surprise players that could be traded this season

The Boston Celtics front office spent the majority of this past offseason retooling and bolstering the team’s depth chart so that they could be better prepared to have a successful campaign than they were during the year prior. Now, as we are literally just days away from their regular-season tip-off...
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards overcome Gafford’s injury and Beal’s off night to beat Celtics

The Wizards overcame a horrific performance from Bradley Beal and an injury to starting center Daniel Gafford to outlast the Boston Celtics, 116-107 last night. Washington ran its record to 3-1 in the young 2021-22 season. The best that could be said of Beal’s play last night was that he...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Garnett finally makes public acknowledgement of Ray Allen

Against all odds, the basketball world is witnessing its own version of the Peace of Westphalia. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett took a major step this week in ending his longstanding feud with former Boston Celtics teammate Ray Allen. Garnett publicly acknowledged Allen by name in an Instagram post this week after the three of them along with Paul Pierce all made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. Allen reposted Garnett’s congratulatory message to his own Instagram page, and Garnett replied with a heart emoji.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ime Udoka says Jayson Tatum was ‘pressing’ in Celtics’ first game

As hot as Jaylen Brown was against the New York Knicks, star teammate Jayson Tatum was not in the Celtics’ opening night loss Wednesday. Though Tatum managed 20 points in his first regular-season action of 2021, it didn’t come easily. The All-Star forward shot just 7-of-30 (23 percent) from the field, including 2-of-15 from three-point land, and couldn’t support Brown’s incredible 46-point outburst to knock off the Knicks in overtime.
NBA
chatsports.com

Celtics escape Charlotte with 140-129 win in overtime thriller, Tatum scores 41

Boston and Charlotte adopted the “best defense is more offense” mantra in a Monday night monsoon of points. With both offenses firing on all cylinders, the Celtics escaped with the victory, 140-129 in overtime behind Jayson Tatum’s 41 and Jaylen Brown’s 30 points. Al Horford (adductor) and Romeo Langford (calf)...
NBA
The Eagle-Tribune

Brown scores 46, but Celtics fall to Knicks in 2 OTs

NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams. Brown scored a...
NBA
nsjonline.com

Hornets fall to Celtics in OT for 1st loss of the season

CHARLOTTE — Four quarters of Monday night action at the Spectrum Center weren’t enough to decide the winner of a battle between the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. Finishing out the game on a 14-0 run, Jayson Tatum and Celtics (2-2) closed out the overtime thriller with a 140-129 win as they handed the Hornets (3-1) their first loss of the young season.
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets lose shootout vs. Celtics 140-129 in OT, take first loss of season

The Charlotte Hornets are no longer undefeated after a tough 140-129 loss vs. the Boston Celtics. Despite the 11-point margin, this was a hard-fought, close game where Charlotte looked like the better team for a large part of the contest. However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s shot-making abilities propelled the Celtics to a win in what was a true shootout with little defense from either side.
NBA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Best part of Tatum's game vs. Hornets wasn't his 41 points

It seems unfair to put the spotlight on a single player given the total team effort it took for the Boston Celtics to rally back from a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit to take down the Charlotte Hornets in overtime Monday night. Newcomer Dennis Schroder hit some big shots; veteran Marcus Smart...
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big scoring night in OT win

Brown registered 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes Monday against the Hornets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a knee injury heading into the day, but he gained clearance to play and made a huge impact, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. He turned in an efficient shooting night, drilling 60 percent of his field goals and three shots from downtown. Brown's health will be worth monitoring heading into Wednesday's matchup with Washington.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Hornets takeaways: Tatum and Brown co-star in victory

What a difference a day makes. Entering play Sunday, the Boston Celtics remained winless, an embarrassing 32-point loss to the Toronto Raptors in their home opener the most recent setback. Now, just a little more than 24 hours later, the Celtics have strung together back-to-back road wins to get back...
NBA
NBA

Celtics Silent Hornets’ Buzz, Pull Out Resilient OT Win

On Opening Night at Madison Square Garden, the Celtics rallied back from an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit with less than five minutes remaining in regulation against the New York Knicks, only to fall short, 138-134, in double-overtime. Five nights later, it was time for redemption. The situation was similar Monday night,...
NBA
ABC6.com

Celtics Outlast Hornets In OT Monday To Earn Win For Second Straight Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 points including an emphatic dunk in overtime and the Boston Celtics handed the Charlotte Hornets their first loss of the season Monday night 140-129. Dennis Schroder had nine of his 23 points in overtime, and Robert Williams added 12 points and 16 rebounds in a game that featured 28 lead changes. Miles Bridges had 25 points and 10 rebounds and LaMelo Ball added 25 points on seven 3-pointers and nine assists for Charlotte before fouling out in overtime. Kelly Oubre added 19 points for the Hornets, who were seeking their first 4-0 start as a franchise.
NBA
Metro International

NBA roundup: Jayson Tatum (41) powers Celts to OT win over Hornets

Jayson Tatum poured in 41 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics rallied to end the host Charlotte Hornets’ perfect start with a 140-129 overtime win on Monday night. After Dennis Schroder tied it at 129 on a 3-pointer with 2:41 left in overtime, Brown added a trey...
NBA
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Sidelined With Non-COVID Illness, Out For Celtics’ Rematch Vs. Wizards

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics backcourt will be shorthanded when the team looks to get some revenge against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Guard Marcus Smart is not making the trip to D.C. due to an illness. The illness is non-COVID related, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka told reporters on Friday. But Smart has been “feeling up and down” the last few days, and will miss Saturday’s road game for Boston. Smart was iffy to play Wednesday night when the Celtics hosted the Wizards, but ended up playing 36 minutes in Boston’s 116-107 loss at TD Garden. He struggled offensively, hitting just one of his seven shots from the field while finishing with seven points, three assists and two rebounds. Offense has been a struggle for Smart over the first five games of the season. He’s shooting just 25.5 percent from the floor, which dips to 23.5 percent on his 6.8 three-point attempts per game. He’s averaging just 7.4 points to go with 4.8 assists per contest. Celtics shooting guard Aaron Nesmith is also dealing with a non-COVID illness, but he will try to make the trip to Washington, according to Udoka.
NBA

