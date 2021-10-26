Pumpkin Festival returns to Yuba-Sutter

Violet Micheli, 4, gets a unicorn painted on her cheek during the pumpkin festival on Saturday co-hosted by Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply in Yuba City. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

For the first time since 2014 there was a pumpkin festival at the Sutter Orchard Supply in Yuba City in October.

It was the 10th installment of the free event that included a pumpkin growing contest as well as games, candy and lunch for those who attended.

Christine Ivory, president of the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, said the seven-year absence was so the festival could be reinvented.

Ivory said it used to solely be a growing contest where families competed against one another to see who could grow the largest homegrown pumpkin.

But the sponsors wanted more activities within the space provided by the Sutter Orchard Supply creating more to do, Ivory said.

Coming off quarantine and a COVID-19 lockdown, Ivory said 2021 was the time to reintroduce the newly-named pumpkin festival to the community.

“It was the time to show that we’re here and want to do something fun,” Ivory said.

Many families continued to support the farm bureau and Sutter Orchard Supply, including the Bordsens, who are known in the community for being able to grow huge pumpkins.

Keith Bordsen, winner in the expert division for growing a 329-pound pumpkin this year, said pumpkin growing is an involved process that takes about 120 days from start to finish.

Bordsen said while there is some luck involved, notably the weather, it’s key to have the “right genetics” when growing pumpkins.

He said soil, nutrients and ideal weather conditions all work together to build the perfect pumpkin. Bordsen, over the years, has grown some large pumpkins, including one he said that weighed in at over 1,600 pounds to break a state record.

Bordsen said he and his family have traveled all over the state growing pumpkins for 23 seasons. It started, he said, with a simple $1 bet amongst his father, Brant Bordsen, and a farmer.

Much like his pumpkins each year, Keith Bordsen said the activity grew from there.

“It’s a fun contest to support the farm bureau,” he said.

There were a total four pumpkin contest winners this year. In the junior division, Emmett Wheeler won with a 205-pounder. Rosalin Navarrot also won with a 36-pound pumpkin. Cooper Havens was the intermediate winner with a 114-pounder.