CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar skips ASEAN summit after its military ruler excluded

WPRI
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders began their annual summit without Myanmar on Tuesday amid a diplomatic standoff over the exclusion of the leader of the military-ruled nation from the group’s meetings. Myanmar skipped the summit in protest after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations shut out...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

ASEAN Summit Opens Without Myanmar Presence

TAIPEI / WASHINGTON - The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, opened a three-day regional summit without Myanmar, after the country's ruling junta refused to send a nonpolitical representative to the meeting in place of its top military leader. ASEAN ministers decided on October 15 to exclude Myanmar Senior...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Myanmar Says Absence From ASEAN Summit Due to 'Denial' of Junta Officials

(Reuters) - Myanmar's ruling junta said on Tuesday it was not attending a regional summit because the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) did not invite officials from its government. "Myanmar’s absence at the ASEAN Summits due to denial for the Head of State or Head of Government or his...
POLITICS
Tacoma News Tribune

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

Southeast Asian leaders are holding their annual meeting this week without Myanmar’s top general, who seized power in February and shattered hopes for one of Asia’s most dramatic democratic transitions, and was excluded for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence. Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Europe "standing" with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years. Glucksmann called Taiwan's democracy "a treasure that all democrats around the world should cherish and protect."
POLITICS
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, drawing condemnation from Washington. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country. He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts. At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Min Aung Hlaing
Person
Retno Marsudi
Person
Joko Widodo
WPRI

EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Bumping their elbows in greeting, European Union parliamentarians met with Taiwan’s premier on Wednesday in the first official visit of an EU delegation to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China. Thirteen members of the EU committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
Reuters

Call for review of Thai royal insults law sparks rare debate

BANGKOK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Nine political parties in Thailand have taken a position on reform of a strict royal insults law in recent days, bringing into the mainstream a controversial debate that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago. The catalyst for the discussion has been a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Junta#Asean Summit#Asean#Ap#Southeast Asian#Indonesian
AFP

Myanmar officers who detained Suu Kyi cross-examined: source

Lawyers for Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday cross-examined security forces who detained the Nobel laureate during February's coup and who allegedly found her in possession of illicit walkie talkies, a source said. Four soldiers and a policeman were cross-examined during the latest hearing in Suu Kyi's trial for illegally importing and possessing walkie talkies, said a source with knowledge of the matter.
MILITARY
WPRI

The Latest: Macron says Australia’s Morrison lied to him

ROME — French President Emmanuel Macron said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison lied to him while he was secretly negotiating a submarine deal with the United States and Britain. Answering a reporter’s question about whether he thinks Morrison lied to him, Macron replied, “I don’t think, I know” he lied.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy