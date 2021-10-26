CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expansion of Wickham Memorial Library in East Hartford breaks ground

By WTNH Staff
 5 days ago

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A library in East Hartford is getting an expansion. A group of town and state officials were on hand last Thursday for the groundbreaking for the expansion of the Wickham Memorial Library.

The Wickham Library renovation includes a new entrance and lobby area, which makes the building fully ADA-compliant with access to all floors.

The fully renovated interior will allow the facility to become a much-needed community gathering space, which will offer a lending library, technology hub, workforce development, and small business consultation services, among other programs and amenities.

