"Octubafest" offers brass entertainment in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tuba and euphonium players took part in "Oktubafest" celebrations this month in Santa Barbara.

Their leader Eric Heidner said they oompah-ed away two weekends in a row.

He thanked Institution Ale and Mosaic Locale for hosting the brass gigs.

More is to come during the holidays.

