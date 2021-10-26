CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Photos show the adventures of Boji - Istanbul's commuting dog - who passes through 29 metro stations each day

By Erin Snodgrass
 5 days ago

Boji, an Istanbul street dog rides Kadikoy's historic tram on October 21, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

  • A four-legged explorer has taken Istanbul's public transportation system by storm.
  • Boji, a commuting street dog, uses the city's trains, trams, and ferries every day.
  • Photographer Chris McGrath captured a series of Boji's adventures earlier this month.

An adventurous street dog has taken Istanbul - and the internet - by storm.

Meet Boji: a beautiful boy who has learned how to navigate Istanbul's vast public transportation network, sometimes traveling up to 30 kilometers a day using the city's subway, ferries, trains, and trams.

Boji first started getting attention about two months ago, according to Reuters .

"We noticed a dog using our metros and trains and he knows where to go. He knows where to get out," Aylin Erol, of Metro Istanbul, told the outlet. "It's like he has a purpose."

The dog prefers to travel in the middle part of the subway car, which is called "boji" in Turkish, which inspired transit officials to give the street pup his name.

Erol told Reuters that passengers frequently pose for photos with Boji, posting him across all social media platforms. Instagram and Twitter accounts bearing his name and photos have acquired more than 70,000 followers each.

Photographer Chris McGrath captured a series of Boji's adventures earlier this month.

Most days, Boji passes through at least 29 metro stations and takes at least two ferry rides.
Boji, an Istanbul street dog rides a subway train on October 21, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Data from his tracking device suggests that Boji prefers taking the city's historic tram lines, though he frequents the subway regularly as well.

Since noticing Boji's movements, Istanbul Municipality officials have begun tracking the dog's commutes using a microchip and phone app.
Boji, an Istanbul street dog rides a ferry to Besiktas on October 21, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

He has learned how to navigate the subway system.
Boji, an Istanbul street dog passes through the subway station turnstiles on his way to catch a train on October 21, 2021 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Boji knows exactly where to wait to catch his next ride.
Boji, an Istanbul street dog waits for a subway train to arrive at the platform on October 21, 2021 in Istanbul.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

And he boards the train with the ease of his two-legged fellow passengers.
Boji boards a subway train.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Erol told Reuters that Boji respects the rules of Istanbul's public transit and waits for exiting passengers before boarding the train.

Boji makes friends along his journeys.
A man pats Boji.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

But when one adventure is over, Boji is off to the next.
Boji descends the subway station stairs.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The dog has his sea legs firmly under him.
Boji walks along the Kadikoy ferry station.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Most of the time, Boji is active and alert during his travels.
Boji rides a ferry to Besiktas.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

But even Boji can't resist the allure of a mid-ferry ride nap.
Boji sleeps on a ferry.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Or a mid-subway ride nap...
Boji sleeps on a subway train.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Or even a mid-tram ride rest.
Boji rides Istanbul's historic tram.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

But the always-prompt Boji never misses his stop...
Boji runs through the subway station.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Because there's always another adventure to be had.
Boji rides the tram.

Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

"You take the train and, suddenly, you see Boji. And look at him. He lies, just like this. You just smile and catch the moment, really," Erol told Reuters. "This is what Boji evokes for Istanbulites. He also reminds us that we can still enjoy Istanbul as we rush about."

Read the original article on Insider

