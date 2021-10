It was an encouraging win on Tuesday, Oct. 12 for the Ramapo College field hockey team as they took down Montclair State University on the road. The Roadrunners narrowly edged out a 1-0 victory in Montclair, N.J., with the win being highlighted by Victoria Docherty scoring her 19th goal of the season. That goal was significant, not only because it was the deciding factor in a tense NJAC matchup, but it set the single season goals record for the Ramapo field hockey program.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO