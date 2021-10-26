CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

A Hair-Raising Elimination! Who Went Home on Dancing With the Stars Tonight?

By Mike Bloom
Parade
Parade
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week’s surprise elimination left the remaining ten couples on Dancing with the Stars season 30 scared, knowing nobody is truly safe. So to escape the carnage, they took to the dance floor and performed an homage to the greatest horror franchises of all time. But by the end of the...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Are We Loving Kenya Moore’s New Short Hairdo?

On this weeks Dancing With The Stars, Kenya Moore hit the dance floor wearing a short hairdo! The former beauty queen switched her look up on Season 30 and paid homage to a certain Pinky Lady “Rizzo”! It was “Grease Night” on the dancing competition show and I thought she pulled her look off with style and pizazz!
THEATER & DANCE
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
CELEBRITIES
editorials24.com

JoJo Siwa & GF Reportedly Split – And It’s All Because Of Her DWTS Partner!

Dancing with the Stars is notorious for sparking (usually completely baseless) romance rumors… but this time, it may have led to a major breakup!. JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have reportedly split after around eight months of dating! And yes, allegedly all because of the Nickelodeon star’s close friendship with her dance partner Jenna Johnson (lower right inset, whose husband Val Chmerkovskiy is facing his own on-set scandal).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Artem Chigvintsev
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Jenna Johnson
Person
Sasha Farber
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Emma Slater
Person
Cheryl Burke
Person
Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melora Hardin
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Derek Hough Shrugs off Engagement Pressure Amid Lengthy Relationship

Derek Hough is laughing off any pressure to propose to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. The Dancing With the Stars judge recently poked fun at the comments he gets to pop the question to his fellow dances with a video in which he pretends to ask Shania Twain to marry him mid-dance. He quipped in the caption, "Marriage? People keep asking me when I'm gonna propose to [Hayley Erbert] but the truth is I'm already married. To [Shania Twain]."
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Dance Floor#Reality Tv#Went Home On Dancing With#Nba#Argentine
Popculture

'DWTS': How Val Chmerkovskiy Really Feels About His Partner Olivia Jade

Every season of Dancing With The Stars has a controversial contestant. For Season 30, that title goes to Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 22-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Her parents both spent time in jail for their roles in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, as prosecutors said they paid to have Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though they never participated in rowing. The scandal hasn't been specifically mentioned during DWTS, and her pro dance partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, only has praise for her dancing abilities.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian’s Heart Melts When True, 3, Bonds With Brother Prince, 4: ‘Family Is Everything’

Khloe Kardashian’s mini-me daughter True posed for a rare pic with her half-brother Prince, and it seems the ‘KUWTK’ star can’t get enough of their special bond. Khloé Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson share an adorable three-year-old daughter named True, however some fans were surprised to learn that the NBA star also has another child. Although Tristan rarely posts him, he has a four year old son named Prince from a previous relationship with Jordan Craig. Tristan recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins, which he captioned, “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything.” Khloe jumped into the comments section, writing, “They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Shares a Sweet Update on Her "Family"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore does not hold back when it comes to expressing how much she cherishes her family. Of course, the RHOA mom's adorable daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly is front and center in her life. But as Kenya recently shared on Instagram, her definition of family also includes her partner on Dancing with the Stars, Brandon Armstrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WBAL Radio

'Dancing with the Stars ?30' recap: Iman Shumpert collects his first perfect score with a "masterpiece performance"

With Halloween just days away, the Dancing with the Stars cast brought the thrills and chills for Horror Night, which celebrated the scariest movies and TV shows of all time. Despite making a strong comeback last week, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took her final bow on the ballroom after being sent into the bottom two against gymnast Suni Lee. The judges, while disappointed by the audience vote, decided unanimously to save the Olympian.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson's sweet relationship on DWTS revealed

JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
THEATER & DANCE
Parade

Parade

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy