An Earthquake Early Warning System for Alaska Could Save Lives and Reduce Property Damage
Last Thursday, 31,288,516 people across the world dropped, covered and held on as they participated in the Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. Alaska contributed 106,933, including participation from the University of Alaska Anchorage, Alaska Pacific University and schools throughout the Anchorage School District. In comparison, California had 7,682,086 registrants...www.anchoragepress.com
Comments / 0