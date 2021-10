Ready for the future! 90 Day Fiancé alum Debbie Johnson is showing off a whole new look — and she couldn’t be happier. “I have a total makeover here. I got new hair style. I have long hair, red hair. I also have a tattoo — brand new,” the reality star, 69, exclusively told Us Weekly about her new look. “I’ve never had one before. First time at almost 70 years old. It’s exciting. So, a little Botox here and there and all set.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO