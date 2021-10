We will soon observe the second anniversary of the passage of one of the worst pieces of legislation in Pennsylvania history; Act 77 “Election Reform”. To celebrate the passage of this disaster, the PA Senate has, without much consideration or any fanfare, passed an equally horrible bill called SB552; that’s a law that amends the 2008 “Right to Know Law,” making it more difficult for citizens to request information about government operations, including those relating to contracts.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO