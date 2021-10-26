USM Board of Regents Committee on Advancement Meets October 27

The Board of Regents of New Mexico State University will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be held virtually and will be live-streamed for public viewing at https://panopto.nmsu.edu/bor/. In compliance with the Open Meetings Act, copies of the agenda will be made available...
The Executive Committee of the Board of Visitors will meet on Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. in the Board Room of the Festival and Student Conference Center on the JMU campus. It is not determined at this time if the Executive Committee will take any action. If the committee does decide to take any action, it will be in open session following the closed session. No public comment will be taken.
OWASA’s Board of Directors met virtually on Thursday, October 14, 2021, and considered an agenda that included an update on OWASA’s Strategic Plan. The Board of Directors is currently meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-Range Water Supply Plan. The Board provided feedback on alternative agreements to reliably access...
The Loyal School Board discussed a survey with community members to start their meeting. The Board met at 6:00 p.m. to meet with members of the community to review the facilities upgrade survey and answer questions from community members. More information can be found on the school website. In closed session, they discussed the Special Education Paraprofessional applications and administrative recommendations and personnel issues. The English Department gave a great presentation to the Board about the changes they are implementing in the English Department including essential learning targets pulled from the state standards, and the addition of individualized courses. The Board also approved two out-of-state field trips. The Chorus and Drama Club will be attending a dinner theater production of the Music Man at Chanhassen on Wednesday, November 3; and the Board approved a Spanish Club trip to Costa Rica in 2023. The Board also accepted a letter of resignation from Crystal Ashbeck. They thanked Crystal for her time and effort while being at Loyal. They wish Crystal the best in her future employment endeavors. They tabled the decision to hire a part-time special education paraprofessional until next month as they have not completed all of the interviews yet. The Board also reviewed the School Operational Plan pertaining to COVID protocols. They reviewed the current positive cases, which is one, and close contacts, which is none. At this time, they are not planning any changes to the current plan. The Board also discussed and approved the updated high school gymnasium portable audio system proposal. The first purchase of this system proposal will be new microphones and a digital processor. The Board also approved several winter coaches including, for Girls Basketball, Mike Rueth as the Head Coach, Tony Wilke as the JV Coach, Angie Kollmansberger as the Assistant, Jaedyn Pieper as the 8th Grade Coach, and Jamie Wolf as the 7th Grade Coach. For Boys Basketball, the Board approved Brandon DeSmet as Head Coach, Steven Arch as JV, Louis Stieglitz as Assistant and 8th Grade Coach, and Dean Bogdonovich as 7th Grade Coach. The Board also approved the property/liability insurance renewal quote from Spectrum Insurance; and the 2021 Annual Meeting Agenda.
The Seminole State College Board of Regents met Oct. 21 to review the College’s annual external audit report and ratify the purchase of a new emergency alert system. The meeting opened with a review of the College’s recent expenditures by Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Kristie Newby. Then SSC President Lana Reynolds presented her President’s Report, which included an update on the College’s personnel changes and information about campus activities.
The City of Wheat Ridge is recruiting residents who wish to participate as a volunteer on the City’s Boards, Commissions and Committees. Generally, applicants must live in the district of the position to which they are applying, however, residents from other districts may be considered. All interested residents are encouraged to apply at anytime and applications will be kept on file for one year.
The meeting aired on Zoom and on Xfinity Channel 18. It was also open to the public at the Sheraton. The district typically posts the recording split into segments the day after the meeting or Xfinity Channel 18 will often replay it. Note: Our family schedule this fall does not...
ALL IN for building relationships to personalize learning that inspires, challenges, and equips each student to dream, to persist, and to succeed!. Inspire to Dream – Challenge to Persist – Equip to Succeed. In Person. WITH KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH social distancing/mask protocols. October 18, 2021; 6:00 p.m. Lawrence...
Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant hosted the October meeting of the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents last week. Committee meetings were held Thursday afternoon, followed by the regular board meeting Friday morning in the Hallie McKinney Ballroom on the school's campus. The nine-member board serves as...
AUBURN, NY – The regular monthly meeting of the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees will take place virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8 a.m. The public can attend remotely via conference call by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering the meeting ID 881 6002 4814, or by visiting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88160024814 and entering the meeting ID 881 6002 4814.
UH System Chancellor Renu Khator announced the appointment of three Board of Regents members in a statement on Thursday. Two of the appointees, current Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta and Regents Secretary Beth Madison are being reappointed, while appointee Ricky Raven is a new addition to the board. A UH alumnus,...
The search for St. Olaf College’s next president hit an important milestone this month, as the Board of Regents announced the members of the Presidential Search Committee. The group is composed of eight current or former regents, two faculty members, two staff members, and one current student. Several of the committee members are also alumni and/or parents of current or past St. Olaf students.
The Beauregard Parish School Board recognized the 2021-2022 Outstanding School Support Employees (OSSE) at the October 14, 2021, School Board meeting and presented each with a plaque. The Louisiana Department of Education sponsors the OSSE program each year to recognize outstanding employees at the elementary, junior high, and high school...
The CJUSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion are . The agenda can be found here: https://www.centerusd.org/documents/Board/Board-Meetings/2021-22-Agenda–Minutes/9-22-2021-Agenda.pdf. The meeting can be viewed online. Information to join the meeting via their website:. For more information, visit: https://www.centerusd.org/Board/Board-Meetings/index.html. EDITOR’S...
South Douglas/West Juneau Steering Committee to meet on Tuesday, October 26. The South Douglas/West Juneau Steering Committee will meet this Tuesday, October 26 at 5 p.m. CBJ Chief Housing Officer Scott Ciambor will talk about the borough’s broad housing priorities and the Committee will review Downtown Douglas housing data. The Committee was appointed by the Planning Commission to lead the South Douglas/West Juneau Area Plan. To join the meeting, go to https://juneau.zoom.us/j/85216173530 or call 1-346-248-7799 or 1-669-900-6833 or 877-853-5257 (Toll Free) and enter Webinar ID: 852 1617 3530.
MADISON, WI -- (Press Release) -- Yesterday, Republicans from Racine to Madison and beyond made baseless claims that the Wisconsin Elections Commission broke election law in nursing homes, called for resignations and threatened legal action. In response Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley released the following statement:. “First and foremost, members...
I see two problems with Sherif Girgis’s analysis in his Oct. 24 Sunday Opinion essay, “There is no middle ground. The court must overrule Roe.” One, Mr. Girgis focused entirely on the fetus. It contained not a word acknowledging that a pregnant woman is a human life worthy of dignity and preservation, a citizen with legal, constitutionally guaranteed rights.
The Sacramento City Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is the recognition of the Rights of Students with Disabilities to a Quality and Inclusive Education and the first reading of Revised Board Policy 4119.24 – Maintaining Appropriate Adult-Student Interactions. The agenda can be found here: https://www.scusd.edu/sites/main/files/file-attachments/7_10-21-21_draft_agenda_finalr.pdf.
Comments / 0