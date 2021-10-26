CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Dealing with lower-body issue

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Reaves suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary on Monday and is considered day-to-day,...

www.cbssports.com

New York Post

Ryan Strome returns to ice for Rangers after bout with COVID-19

Ryan Strome cleared the remainder of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and returned to the Rangers lineup against the Flames on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Sidelined for the last four games, the 28-year-old center revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus and experienced symptoms ahead of the Rangers’ trip to Canada and Nashville.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: Shifts to injured reserve

Reaves (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly. Reaves swapped places with Kaapo Kakko (upper body), who will return to action Friday versus the Blue Jackets. The 34-year-old Reaves will be eligible to return next Friday against the Oilers.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: Ryan Reaves placed on IR will miss at least 7 days

The New York Rangers have placed forward Ryan Reaves on IR today with a lower body injury. That transaction indicates he will be unavailable for the next 7 days, similar to the situation with Kaapo Kakko. Reaves, 34, was injured on Monday night in the Rangers 5-1 loss to the...
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers say Kakko in; Reaves to make trip; Shesterkin likely; and more

The New York Rangers will face-off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at MSG tonight. Also the Blueshirts will be honoring essential workers for being on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerard Gallant confirmed that Kaapo Kakko will return to the lineup tonight, with Julien Gauthier being a healthy...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING FORWARD NIKITA KUCHEROV COULD BE OUT A WHILE WITH LOWER-BODY INJURY

During Tampa Bay's game against Washington on Saturday night, star forward Nikita Kucherov suffered a lower-body injury while getting tangled up with Garnet Hathaway. Kucherov left the game and did not return. Lightning fans waited all Sunday for news on the Russian forward, and finally on Monday morning, Erik Erlendsson...
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers lose Kaapo Kakko to upper-body injury

MONTREAL — The lineup obstacles just keep coming for the Rangers — but they certainly cleared the most recent one. After starting the night without one of their top-six forwards, Ryan Strome, who is in COVID-19 protocol, the Rangers lost another when Kaapo Kakko sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury in the first period of Saturday night’s 3-1 win over the Canadiens at Bell Center.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What does Charlie McAvoy's deal mean for Adam Fox and the Rangers?

When a player approaches unrestricted free agency, he has many things to consider when it comes to where his hockey journey will continue. Market, team strength, coaching staff and potential linemates are all considered, which sometimes leads to a (small) haircut or a (not as small) overpay in terms of overall salary. When a player is approaching restricted free agency, things are a bit different.
NHL
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
NHL

