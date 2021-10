As the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) claimed yet another attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about plans to destabilize Afghanistan. In a recently published article in Newsweek, on Friday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kandahar that killed more than 50 people. Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Balochi were the attackers' names, likely monikers for the two ancient areas of Khorasan and Balochistan, including portions of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 14 DAYS AGO