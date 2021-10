The criminal trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people, two fatally, during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020, will begin Nov. 1 with jury selection. Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, was among a number of people who responded to calls on social media to take up arms and come to Kenosha to respond to the protests on Aug. 25. Rittenhouse, who is white, is charged with homicide and other crimes in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, all also white.

