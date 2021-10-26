CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Video shows fearless feline chase coyote away from Oregon home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jenny Hansson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CpNK_0ccYi6fO00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s a jungle out there! A cat chased off a coyote in a southwest Portland, Oregon neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Ring doorbell video captured the coyote sniffing around a home near Portland Community College’s Sylvania campus.

Video: Women attack Portland clerk, hit witnesses with car

But that coyote didn’t count on Kevin the cat.

Kevin jumped into action, sending the coyote packing – first out of the yard – then into the neighbor’s property across the street.

Coyotes, which weigh between 25 to 35 pounds on average, have become a common site in urban areas across the country and are adept at shifting their diets to fit available food sources, according to researchers .

While they are spotted frequently on golf courses and in parks in U.S. cities, coyotes typically prefer open areas such as prairies and deserts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 2

Related
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
fox5atlanta.com

Cat chases away coyote

This cat was not worried about losing one of his lives when a coyote wandered into its yard. Home surveillance captured Sunny the cat going after the coyote and chasing it away.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyotes#Deserts#Feline
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Maui overrun with stray cats, group finds home for felines on the mainland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With about 40,000 stray cats on Maui, a non-profit rescue organization launched a new program to find homes for felines in need. The organization, Save Maui Cats, brought 10 kittens to their new adoptive homes in Washington State on Thursday as part of “Operation Aloha Cat.”. The...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Adorable German Shepherd is taken to the vet by cops in their patrol car after being found wandering the streets of Sydney - but there's one detail in photo of the lost dog that has everyone talking

Police found an adorable German Shepherd lost and roaming the streets of Sydney's inner-west before taking her to a vet and issuing an appeal online. Burwood Police officers were called to a street in Croydon after locals found the friendly dog walking alone. 'The happy hound was quick to jump...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy