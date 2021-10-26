Week 11 high school football schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the final week of the regular season and there’s still a lot to play for as the state playoffs draw closer.
Week 11 features a number of big games on the eve of the high school playoff pairing announced. With the state playoffs going with four classifications instead of eight, there are fewer seats at the postseason table. The first games are Nov. 5.
Check out the schedule below, which includes two Week 10 games on Monday and Tuesday.
All games at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise
Week 10
Monday’s game
Perquimans 63, South Creek 6
Tuesday’s game
Southside at Riverside
Week 11 (final week of regular season)
Wednesday’s game
South Lenoir at Tarboro
Friday’s games
South Central at D.H. Conley
J.H. Rose at Havelock
Hobbton at North Duplin
Currituck at First Flight
Gates County at South Creek
Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County
Arrendell Parrott Academy at John Paul II Catholic
Kinston at North Lenoir
Richlands at Dixon
John A. Holmes at Hertford County
North Pitt at Farmville Central
Manteo at Camden County
West Carteret at Croatan
Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan
Riverside at Bertie County
Washington at Ayden-Grifton
Southside at Jones Senior
White Oak at Swansboro
Southwest Onslow at East Duplin
West Craven at SouthWest Edgecombe
Northeastern at Pasquotank County
Jacksonville at Northside-Jacksonville
