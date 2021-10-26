Week 11 high school football schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the final week of the regular season and there’s still a lot to play for as the state playoffs draw closer.

Week 11 features a number of big games on the eve of the high school playoff pairing announced. With the state playoffs going with four classifications instead of eight, there are fewer seats at the postseason table. The first games are Nov. 5.

Check out the schedule below, which includes two Week 10 games on Monday and Tuesday.

All games at 7 p.m. unless stated otherwise

Week 10

Monday’s game

Perquimans 63, South Creek 6

Tuesday’s game

Southside at Riverside

Week 11 (final week of regular season)

Wednesday’s game

South Lenoir at Tarboro

Friday’s games

South Central at D.H. Conley

J.H. Rose at Havelock

Hobbton at North Duplin

Currituck at First Flight

Gates County at South Creek

Northside-Pinetown at Pamlico County

Arrendell Parrott Academy at John Paul II Catholic

Kinston at North Lenoir

Richlands at Dixon

John A. Holmes at Hertford County

North Pitt at Farmville Central

Manteo at Camden County

West Carteret at Croatan

Wallace-Rose Hill at James Kenan

Riverside at Bertie County

Washington at Ayden-Grifton

Southside at Jones Senior

White Oak at Swansboro

Southwest Onslow at East Duplin

West Craven at SouthWest Edgecombe

Northeastern at Pasquotank County

Jacksonville at Northside-Jacksonville

