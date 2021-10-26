Memphis police search for multiple carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video Monday night of two separate carjacking incidents that happened earlier this month in Parkway Village and Southeast Memphis.

According to police, the first incident occurred on October 2nd before 5 p.m. at the Villas at Willow Creek apartment complex on 4524 Water Tree Drive in Parkway Village, where two male suspects demanded that the victim give them his white 2000 Nissan Frontier.

One of the suspects can be seen jumping into the back of the pickup truck, trying to hide.

Police say the first suspect is a man between the ages of 18 to 19 dressed in all black. The second suspect was described as a man between 18 to 20-years-old wearing gray pants and a black hoodie. Both suspects are armed with black handguns.

Memphis Police also say a separate carjacking incident occurred in Southeast Memphis at the 3600 block of White Birch Drive on October 17th.

According to police, investigators obtained surveillance video three days later, showing two different male suspects in a black Nissan sedan. One of the suspects was armed and wearing black pants, a black long sleeve shirt with a white hoodie underneath, and white and black shoes.

Investigators need your help in identifying the suspects of both crimes. If anyone has information about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.