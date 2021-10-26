Texas Governor Signs Anti-Trans Sports Bill Into Law

Abbott's decision follows similar action taken by governors in other states earlier this year, including Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The ACLU is exploring legal options in response to the bill's signing, according to policy and advocacy strategist Adri Pérez, adding that schools enforcing the new law could be subject to lawsuits stemming from potential variation in enforcement across over 1,000 state school districts.

In the meantime, advocacy groups—like Equality Texas—will refocus their efforts to fight for trans rights throughout the state.

“Our organizations will also begin to shift focus to electing pro-equality lawmakers who understand our issues," Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez said. "(We will) prioritize representing the vast majority of Texans who firmly believe that discrimination against trans and [LGBTQ] people is wrong."