CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Governor Signs Anti-Trans Sports Bill Into Law

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiWo8_0ccYhw4m00

Abbott's decision follows similar action taken by governors in other states earlier this year, including Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas.

The ACLU is exploring legal options in response to the bill's signing, according to policy and advocacy strategist Adri Pérez, adding that schools enforcing the new law could be subject to lawsuits stemming from potential variation in enforcement across over 1,000 state school districts.

In the meantime, advocacy groups—like Equality Texas—will refocus their efforts to fight for trans rights throughout the state.

“Our organizations will also begin to shift focus to electing pro-equality lawmakers who understand our issues," Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez said. "(We will) prioritize representing the vast majority of Texans who firmly believe that discrimination against trans and [LGBTQ] people is wrong."

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, nearly one in every four of its flights for the day, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Texas Governor#Equality Texas#Texans#Lgbtq
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy