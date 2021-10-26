NOPD searches for suspect, vehicle in assault investigation

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police in New Orleans are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a Central Business District assault case.

On October 21, NOPD began investigating an incident in the 200 block of Carondelet Street in which a man (pictured) reportedly used a handgun to escape from a security guard working at the location.

Police say the suspect then drove away in a yellow Dodge Charger R/T Daytona (pictured). The car’s front license plate was obstructed by a tinted cover and is unknown.

The security guard was not injured in the incident.

NOPD asks anyone with any information on the suspect or the incident to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.