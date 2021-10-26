CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alligator crawls out of storm drain at Mobile apartment complex

By Gabby Easterwood
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y2rUE_0ccYhoGC00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alligator made an unusual appearance at an apartment complex near downtown Mobile Monday afternoon — the gator was spotted crawling out of a storm drain by onlookers as children were coming home from school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IjPIu_0ccYhoGC00

A wild afternoon for the neighborhood — Anthony Davis and his girlfriend Kenisha Miller were on their way home, driving down Washington Avenue when they had to slam on their brakes and do a double-take.

“We saw a gator coming out of the drainage hole, and we were like, ‘Is that a real gator?'” Miller said.

The two said they were trying to hurry to get police and Game and Wildlife officials there because the gator was slowly inching towards the apartment complex. Not even 50 feet down the road, a school bus was dropping off kids, and others were oblivious to the reptile.

Shelby County Humane Society extends adoption discounts at ‘The Puppy Room’

The gator drew in a crowd of onlookers as responders tried to get it handled, all shocked by how it got there in the first place.

“A lot of people in the neighborhood started coming out with their phones and stuff and were trying to record it ’cause they were just as shocked as we were. No, no, never, seen anything like this, in the hood anyway.” Davis said.

Game and Wildlife officials were able to safely capture the gator and get it onto the back of their truck and out of the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Mobile, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile, AL
Government
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa daycare suffers extensive damage in fire

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa daycare suffered extensive damage following a fire Thursday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Fire, crews responded to a fire at Funtastic Tots Academy on Hwy. 69 South around 5 a.m. The building was not occupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured. Tuscaloosa Fire and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
CBS 42

Columbiana to hold several Halloween Events this weekend

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT)- The city of Columbiana will hold several events as a part of it’s “A Columbiana Halloween” celebration. The first event, Monster on Main Street, begins Friday evening and lasts from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m Merchants downtown will shut down temporarily to give out candy to trick-or-treaters. On Saturday, the city will […]
COLUMBIANA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Weather#Storm Drain#Gator#Wkrg
CBS 42

Redevelopment spurs growth in downtown Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Northport is experiencing new growth because of recent redevelopment on Main Avenue. Mayor Bobby Herndon says the new townhouses, upscale apartments and new hotel will be a big boost to the economy. “Well it’s great to have residential down here and the residential is going to promote more […]
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Northport woman charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages in Tuscaloosa County over several months

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested Thursday morning and charged with theft for allegedly stealing packages from people’s porches in Tuscaloosa County over the last several months. Ashley Nichole Hall, 34, of Northport was charged with five counts of fourth-degree theft for cases reported to the Tuscaloosa Police Department. She faces additional […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
CBS 42

Alabama man arrested after dog beaten, stabbed multiple times

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case in Lee County in which a dog was beaten and stabbed. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Lyndon Childs, 32, was arrested after an injured dog was located in the 20,000 block of […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy