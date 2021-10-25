CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keke Palmer Debuts Flat Top Haircut In Latest Instagram Pics

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42KlmS_0ccYhXCj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9d9A_0ccYhXCj00

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020 / Getty


Keke Palmer has just debuted her latest hairstyle on her Instagram page and it’s honestly everything! In a three photo carousel post, the 28-year-old actress showed off her new, flat top haircut in a series of high fashion shots that we can’t get enough of!

Wearing an all-black suit, the entertainer served serious face as she flicked it up for Instagram and showed off her new cut. She wore dramatic makeup including deep purple eye shadow and heavy cheek contour which added to the artsy look of the post. She then gave us a series of poses, one close-up look, and two far-away shots so we could really see her entire look. ‘ART. ,’ she captioned the photoset before tagging her talented glam squad.

Check out the photos below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG BOSS (@keke)

Many of Keke’s 10.6 million followers immediately approved the new look and took to the comment section to leave their stamps of approval. “Cmon FACE!!!!! ,” one fan wrote. “You kill everything you do,” said another. “It’s giving Grace Jones!! ,” another fan commented and we couldn’t agree more!

Beauties, what do you think of Keke’s latest look?

Don’t miss…

10 Times Keke Palmer Gave Us Style Goals

Are Rihanna And KeKe Palmer Bringing The Mullet Back?

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Keke Palmer Set the World Series Off to a Great Start, and You Bet She Did It in Style

In a room full of well-dressed people, Keke Palmer always stands out. From her stunning gold beaded Met Gala gown to the jaw-dropping gold sequin feathered skirt ensemble she wore on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress knows how to bring the sartorial drama. We're always ready for a fashion spectacle whenever she's involved, and at the World Series, Keke and her stylist Seth Chernoff gave us just that.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Keke Palmer Reminds Fans Of Her Vocal Range With National Anthem Performance

Keke Palmer has been making sure to remain top of mind recently. And her latest buzzworthy moment reminded fans of one of her many talents in particular. On Tuesday (Oct. 26), the 28-year-old sang the National Anthem for Game 1 of the World Series where the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros. When snippets of her performance began to circulate, fans immediately began to promote her latest EP, VIRGO TENDENCIES PART II. They also couldn’t help, but react to the snippet with her iconic lines, “Baby this is Keke Palmer” and “I know it ain’t […] you know it’s yo...
MUSIC
E! News

Hear the Dating Advice Ice Cube Once Gave Keke Palmer

This Ice Cube story will warm your heart. In a sneak peek at tonight's Celebrity Game Face, airing Oct. 26 on E!, Keke Palmer shares the moving advice her former Long Shots co-star once told her. Keke poses the trivia question to her competitors: "The first person to warn me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Grace Jones
Person
Keke Palmer
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Rave After Keke Palmer Performs National Anthem For World Series Debut

Last month, Keke Palmer made waves when she called out the food served at this year's Met Gala. Noting that some of the vegetables in the all-vegan meal were pretty sad looking on her IG story, Palmer made a joke or two at the meal's expense, but made sure everybody knew she was kidding. Still, the Met Gala's head chef responded to Palmer's callout and made what was a lighthearted situation, more serious than it probably needed to be.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

KeKe Palmer Appears To Have Made Peace With That Infamous ‘Titanic’ Scene

KeKe Palmer offered an apology to actress Kate Winslet for her previous comments regarding her infamous scene on a makeshift raft in Titanic. In 2017, The Insecure star proved she was just like the rest of us Titanic fans when she revealed on Steve Harvey's talk show that she, too, had a bone to pick with Winslet's character, Rose, for not saving Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving This Pic Of Guy Fieri And His Fiery Bust

As a celebrity chef and popular TV star, Guy Fieri knows how to appeal to his fans and reach out to them through his larger-than-life persona. It helps that Fieri is fairly active on major social media platforms like Instagram and never hesitates to post fun updates from his life. Some of his fans love him for it. A Redditor dedicated a post to the chef and wrote that they especially like Fieri's personality on camera, adding that he's relatable for his viewers unlike some of his peers in the industry.
INTERNET
justjaredjr.com

Keke Palmer & Laci Mosely Attend 'Insecure' Final Season Premiere

Keke Palmer flashes double peace signs as she hits the carpet at the final season premiere of Insecure held at Kenneth Hahn Park on Thursday night (October 21) in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old actress had quite a few different poses, and even snapped photos with Insecure co-star Richard Nevels. Also...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hairdo#Art#High Fashion
rolling out

Keke Palmer pens new ‘Southern Bell Insults’ book series

Keke Palmer continues to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and has now added author to her extensive list of credentials. The Akeelah and the Bee star will debut her collection of five fictional short series called Southern Bell Insults on Nov. 9 through Amazon Original. Palmer collaborated with New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory for her literary project.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

Keke Palmer Reveals Her Skincare Routine

Last year, she opened up about her PCOS diagnosis. Last December, Hustlers actress Keke Palmer opened up to her fans about her PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) diagnosis on Instagram. “The least harmful thing PCOS can bring is acne. To all the people struggling with this please know you’re not alone and that you are still so f**king fine! MY ACNE AINT NEVER STOPPED ME,” she captioned her filter-free selfie in an empowering tone. “But we don’t have accept this. Now I can really help KEKE! And I love her so it’s ON.”
SKIN CARE
BET

Keke Palmer Recalls Ice Cube’s Real Talk About Men

Keke Palmer has been private when it comes to updating her relationship status on social media platforms. In fact, her current boyfriend, Darius Daulton Jackson, is the first person she’s been romantically public with when it comes to the Internet. But as far as dating goes in general, it was actually Ice Cube that provided her advice that she felt was helpful.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Posts & Deletes Vacation Pictures With Diddy To Instagram

Over the last few months, rappers Diddy and Yung Miami have been fuelling romance rumours. Back in June, they were spotted holding hands, and as cuffing season approached they dropped more and more hints that they were spending time together on social media, including some seriously thirsty comments. Earlier today,...
CELEBRITIES
rnbcincy.com

Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Smith Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss On TikTok

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Sy’Rai Smith, has recently captured the attention of many on social media after she revealed her weight loss in a new TikTok challenge. The stunning daughter of singer and actress, Brandy, gave fans a peek into her new journey, and please believe she looks awesome!
WEIGHT LOSS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

261
Followers
229
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy