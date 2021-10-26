CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Marijuana vaping among teens has more than doubled since 2013

By Vanessa Romo
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ax4S4_0ccYhP8v00
Researchers found that adolescents who say they vaped cannabis within the last 30 days increased 7-fold from 2013 to 2020. Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Teen vaping of marijuana doubled between 2013 and 2020, indicating that young people may be swapping out joints, pipes or bongs for vape pens, according to a new study.

Researchers also found that adolescents who say they vaped cannabis within the last 30 days increased 7-fold — from 1.6% to 8.4% — during the same period.

The report was published in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday by researchers who analyzed 17 studies involving nearly 200,000 adolescents in the U.S. and Canada. Overall, they say, the cumulative data points to what may be a shift in preference from dried herb to cannabis oil products, which is how marijuana is ingested via vaping.

This may be due to the more intense high that can be achieved by cannabis oils, which contain higher levels of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and the misconception that vaping devices are safer than smoking.

However, researchers stressed that vaping marijuana poses serious health dangers for teens.

"Regular use of high THC products could increase the risk of dependence, other substance use and many other health, social and behavioral problems later in life," study author Carmen Lim, a doctoral candidate in health and behavioral sciences at the University of Queensland in Australia, told NPR.

The Monitoring the Future survey — a large U.S. survey on drug and alcohol use related attitudes in adolescents — is one of the 17 studies included in the new meta-analysis. Although it showed that marijuana use has remained relatively stable among 12th graders in the last few years, hovering around the 35% mark, the growing popularity of electronic pot vaping devices is alarming, Lim said.

"Since marijuana is currently illegal at the federal level, many products are not regulated," she explained.

She noted that the amount of toxicant in marijuana vapes, including cutting agents such as Vitamin E acetate, which can interfere with normal lung functioning when inhaled, remains unknown.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention reported an outbreak of more than 2,800 cases of lung injury, including 68 deaths, that were linked to e-cigarettes and vaping products between March 2019 and February 2020. Investigators eventually determined that the vast majority of people who had sustained lung injuries after vaping had consumed THC-containing products, many of which also contained Vitamin E acetate.

Carol Boyd, co-director of the Center for the Study of Drugs, Alcohol, Smoking and Health at the University of Michigan, told NPR "vaping marijuana appears even worse" for young people than vaping nicotine products.

The 2020 Monitoring the Future survey found that "adolescents' lifetime cannabis vaping" use was associated with several adverse respiratory symptoms.

"In contrast to smoking cannabis, vaping marijuana with an electronic nicotine device increased the likelihood that adolescents would have worrisome pulmonary symptoms, including things like wheezing or whistling in their chest," Boyd said.

They are also more likely to have their sleep disturbed by wheezing and experience a dry cough when exercising, she added.

"They vape because they think it's safer but that's not necessarily the case," Boyd said. "They are misleading themselves."

The study advocates for greater investment in intervention and prevention measures, including better regulation of cannabis vaping products and bans on advertising that target young people.

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshtoast.com

3 Differences Between Vaping Marijuana And Smoking It

Any cannabis consumer hoping to catch a stronger buzz without increasing the amount they spend should look into vaping weed instead of smoking it the old fashioned way. One of the best aspects of consuming cannabis in 2021 is the fact that there are so many more consumption methods to choose from than there were several years ago. While stoners in the past may have been restricted to bowls and blunts, nowadays cannabis can be enjoyed using all types of elaborate bongs, pipes and vaporizers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Vitamin E#Drugs#Nicotine#Jama Pediatrics#Thc#Npr#The Monitoring The Future
WNYT

Study: Teens using vaping pens to ingest pot

A new study shows teens are increasingly turning to vaping pens to ingest marijuana. The study published in Jama Pediatrics pulled together data from 17 different studies involving nearly 200,000 adolescents in 2020. The research showed of the number of kids who say they have used marijuana in the last...
KIDS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

Fauci: "I would vaccinate them in a second"

NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios even though the chances of young children getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are small he urges parents to immunize them once a vaccine is authorized. Driving the news: An FDA expert panel on Tuesday endorsed an emergency use authorization for a lower dose of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Vaping Proves Common for BHS Teens

Over the past decade, the use of vapes has increased dramatically across the United States. Vaping was introduced to many teenagers with the popularization of the JUUL, which was first put on the market in 2015. What followed was a boom in the number of high school students who used nicotine.
BERKELEY, CA
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This Kind of Cheese, Says Mayo Clinic

There's no denying it: however young you may look or feel at heart, aging is not without its own set of challenges. And while some of them make their presence known—those pesky new aches and pains, for instance—others can be far more subtle, and unfortunately far more dangerous. If you're over the age of 65, this may mean adopting important changes in your wellness plan, including your diet. In particular, experts say that there's one kind of cheese that may put you at serious risk of food-borne illness as a senior, despite being perfectly safe for those under 65. Read on to find out which type of cheese to avoid, and the one way you can still safely enjoy it!
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden personally called ER room to ask why friend’s wife couldn’t be admitted to Covid-overwhelmed hospital

President Joe Biden personally called a Pennsylvania hospital on Wednesday to know “what the situation was” when a friend’s wife struggled to be seen by a physician at the facility overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.“Last night … I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward in Pennsylvania because a good friend had called and he had rushed his significant other to the emergency room because this one was having trouble breathing, had a high fever and could not really catch a breath,” Mr Biden said in his address about vaccines in Illinois.“And they got her into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wwnytv.com

Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

SEATTLE (KING) - A woman in Washington state died from a rare blood clotting syndrome after getting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say this is the first death of its kind in the state. Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died Sept. 7 from what...
WASHINGTON STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy