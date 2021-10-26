CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Augmedix, Inc. Announces Uplisting To Nasdaq And Pricing Of Public Offering Of $40,000,000 Of Common Stock

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) ("Augmedix"), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock ("Common Stock") at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, Augmedix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering before expenses and underwriting commissions are expected to be $40,000,000.00. The offering is expected to close on or about October 28, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. Augmedix plans to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to fund increased investment in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative costs as Augmedix increases its scale.

The Common Stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is expected to begin trading thereon under the symbol "AUGX" on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The Common Stock will no longer trade on the over-the-counter securities market.

William Blair & Company, L.L.C. is acting as sole active bookrunner for the offering. B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Maxim Group LLC are acting as passive bookrunners. The Benchmark Company, LLC and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC acted as financial advisors to the Company.

The shares of Common Stock were offered pursuant to a preliminary prospectus forming part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2021.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) is a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. The Company's Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into accurate and comprehensive medical notes in a timely fashion and provides a suite of industry-leading ancillary services. The medical note is generated using Augmedix's proprietary platform, which incorporates structured data models, automated speech recognition and natural language processing and is overseen by trained medical documentation specialists. Augmedix can save physicians 2-3 hours per day, improve productivity by as much as 20%, and increase satisfaction with work-life balance by over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix visit augmedix.com.

Important Notice

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to these securities, when available, may be obtained from William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com. You may also obtain a copy of the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for free by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our expectations for growth and quotation on the public markets. Words such as "believes," "may," "will," "estimates," "potential," "continues," "anticipates," "intends," "expects," "could," "would," "projects," "plans," "targets," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations with respect to commencement of trading of Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the completion of the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date of this filing and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2021, our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on September 3, 2021, as amended, as well as other documents that may be filed by us from time to time with the SEC. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our expectations regarding changes in regulatory requirements; our ability to interoperate with the electronic health record systems of our customers; our reliance on vendors; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; the competition to attract and retain remote documentation specialists; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the markets in which we operate; our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property protection and the scope and duration of such protection; developments and projections relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing dictation software providers, third-party, non-real time medical note generators and real time medical note documentation services; the impact of current and future laws and regulations; the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business, results of operations and future growth prospects. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors:Caroline PaulGilmartin Group investors@augmedix.com

Media:Kaila GrafemanAugmedix pr@augmedix.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

DEADLINE: TMC The Metals Company Inc. F/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TMC, SOAC

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (TMC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until December 27, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Carper v. TMC the metals company Inc. f/k/a Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp., No. 21-cv-05991 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on October 28, 2021, the TMC class action lawsuit charges TMC and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Helix Acquisition Corp. - HLXA

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Helix Acquisition Corp. ("HLXA" or the "Company") (HLXA) relating to its proposed acquisition by Moonlake Immunotherapeutics AG.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTOREYS, Encourages CareDx (CDNA) Investors With Significant Losses To Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report investors to with significant losses to submit your losses now. Visit: http://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/CDNA Contact An Attorney Now: CDNA@hbsslaw.com 844-916-0895 CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) Investigation:. The investigation centers on the accuracy of CareDx's statements concerning...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on October 29, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 17 individuals hired by Sarepta in October 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Record#Sec#Public Markets#Financial Advisors#Augmedix Inc#The Common Stock#The Nasdaq Capital Market#William Blair Company#L L C#Maxim Group Llc#The Benchmark Company
TheStreet

IStar Announces Receipt Of Requisite Consents In Senior Notes Consent Solicitation

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (STAR) - Get iStar Inc. Report announced today that it has received the requisite consents to implement proposed amendments to the indentures governing its (i) 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), (ii) 4.25% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), and (iii) 5.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and together with the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the "Notes") in connection with its previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") from holders of the applicable Notes. The Consent Solicitation was made pursuant to a Consent Solicitation Statement, dated October 21, 2021, (the "Consent Solicitation Statement"), to seek consents from holders of Notes to amend certain provisions of the indentures to align the indentures with the potential sale of the Company's net lease assets and the execution of its stated corporate strategy to grow its ground lease and ground lease-adjacent businesses and simplify its portfolio.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Poda Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid To Purchase Up To 2,787,361 Subordinated Voting Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") with respect to its outstanding subordinated voting shares (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of CareDx, Inc. ("CareDx" or the "Company") (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

DynaCERT Announces Extension Of Unlisted Warrants

DynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to extend the term of an aggregate of 14,900,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to November 14, 2023. All of the foregoing Warrants are unlisted and were initially issued with exercise terms of two (2) years from the dates of issuance, with 14,000,000 Warrants being exercisable at a price of $0.65 on or before November 28, 2021 and the remaining 900,000 Warrants being exercisable at a price of $0.65 on or before November 14, 2021. The remaining terms and conditions of the foregoing Warrants are to remain the same, unamended. It should be noted that, in addition to the foregoing Warrants, which are not listed or posted for trading on the TSX (nor any other stock exchange), a further 6,152,000 Warrants (exercisable at a price of $1.00 on or before June 18, 2022) are listed and posted for trading on the TSX. The TSX Company Manual prohibits amendments to listed Warrants, so the terms and conditions of those Warrants shall remain the same, unamended.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ecofin Releases TSIFX Quarterly Commentary Piece

Ecofin announces the release of the Ecofin Tax-Advantaged Social Impact Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX) quarterly commentary piece. The piece highlights deal transactions made during the quarter and includes a market update and outlook. A copy of the commentary piece is available here. About Ecofin. Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm dedicated...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Caribbean Utilties Company, Ltd Announces Third Quarter Results For The Period Ended September 30th, 2021

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is listed for trading in United States dollars on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CUP.U". GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX: CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced today its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (all dollar amounts are stated in United States dollars).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. Closes Partial Exercise Of IPO Overallotment Option

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities, today announced that the underwriters of its previously announced initial public offering of units consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"), and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"), each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A Ordinary Share for $11.50 per share, exercised their option to purchase an additional 2,975,000 units at the public offering price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $29,750,000.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Momentive Global Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. ("Momentive" or the "Company") (MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk") (ZEN) - Get Zendesk, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Momentive shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each Momentive share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.78 based upon Zendesk's October 28, 2021 closing price of $119.01. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company, while Momentive stockholders will only own approximately 22% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on November 29, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Facedrive Announces Retirement Of Director

Facedrive Inc. (" Facedrive" or the " Company") (TSXV:FD), (OTC:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" tech ecosystem, announces that Paul Zed will be retiring from the Company's Board of Directors (the " Board") effective October 30, 2021. "It has been a genuine pleasure to meet so many new people interested in...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Institutional NVCC Preferred Share Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (RY) - Get Royal Bank of Canada Report today announced a domestic public offering of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series BT ("Preferred Shares Series BT").
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy