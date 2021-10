A Crystal Lake man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing multiple guns and a pound of cannabis, which was found during a traffic stop. Antione Belford, 23, of the 3600 block of Deep Wood Drive in Crystal Lake, was charged with armed habitual criminal, eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing justice, two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of cannabis.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO